Have you been counted?

Correction: Gene Kranz’s name was cited incorrectly as “Gene Franz” in the March 25 column “Apollo 13 and #TeamKentucky”.
The U.S. Census counts every resident in the United States every 10 years. The word “census” comes from the Latin “censere” meaning “to estimate”.
Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution mandates this census.
The information the census collects helps determine how more than $675 billion+ of federal funding is distributed to states and communities each year.
The 2020 Census count impacts federal funding allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Throughout history, nations have used a census.
• In Egypt under Pharaoh Ahmose II around 550 BCE, Egyptians were required to declare annually, “whence he gained his living.”
• In the Old Testament (Book of Numbers) the Israelite population was counted after the exodus from Egypt.
• When the Romans took over Judea in 6 AD, Quirinius organized a census for tax purposes. The Gospel of Luke links the birth of Jesus to this event.
• In Medieval Europe, “The Domesday Book” was undertaken in 1086 by William I of England to properly tax the land he had recently conquered.
The U.S. Constitution empowers the Congress to carry out the census in “such manner as they shall by Law direct.”
Previously censuses had been used mainly to tax or confiscate property or to conscript youth into military service. The genius of our Founders was making the census a tool of political empowerment for the people over their government.
Thomas Jefferson, then secretary of state under Washington, led our first census in 1790. It had six questions: name of head of family, the number of persons in each household.
In 1954, our Congress codified earlier Census Acts as Title 13, U.S. Code.
And Public Law 94-171 requires the Census to provide state legislatures with census population tabulations necessary for: the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, and the drawing of state legislative districts.
Over the next decade, lawmakers, business owners, and many others will use 2020 Census data to make critical decisions.
Have you been counted?
Currently, Kentucky is 22nd in the country with a 45.6% response, Calloway County is 57th out of 120 counties in the state, and Murray city has had 43.8% fill out the 2020 census. We can do better than this!
To fill out your Census online visit 2020census.gov. or by phone or by mail.
The Census questionnaire due August 14, 2020 includes the following:
1) How many people were living or staying in this house, apartment, or mobile home on April 1, 2020?
2) Were there additional people staying here on April 1, 2020, that you did not include in Question 1?
3) Is this house, apartment or mobile home?
4) What is your telephone number?
5) What is Person 1’s name?
If there is someone living here who pays the rent or owns the residence, start by listing him or her as Person 1. If the owner or the person who pays the rent does not live here, start by listing any adult living there as Person 1.
6) What is Person 1’s sex?
7) What is Person 1’s age and date of birth?
8) Is Person 1 of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin?
Hispanic origins are not race. Hispanic origin can be viewed as the heritage, nationality or lineage.
9) What is Person 1’s race?
(See list on form)
10) Print name of Person 2.
11) Does this person usually live or stay somewhere else?
Mark all that apply – no; or yes, for college; yes, for a military assignment; yes, for a job or business; yes, in a nursing home.
12) How is this person related to Person 1?
(See list on form)
The information that you provide is confidential for 72 years. In June 2019, The U.S. Supreme rejected the Trump Administration’s request for a citizenship question on the 2020 census form. There will Not be a citizenship question on this census questionnaire.
So You Matter, Be Counted, Be a Patriot!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
