Last week, I learned something that made me feel like someone in my family or a close friend had died. My hometown theater’s last day of business was last Thursday evening.
I know that statement is extremely melodramatic, and there are far more consequential things that could go wrong in my life. After the Mayfield tornado destroyed my former workplace, I do not take my home, my family or my life for granted. Even so, movies are one of my greatest passions and the thought of my hometown of Madisonville losing a form of entertainment that has been available my whole life makes me so sad, not just for my friends who still live there, but for the kids and teens who now have one less thing they can do to unwind on the weekends.
I’m the rare type of movie nerd who feels like I’m going through withdrawal if I haven’t gone to a movie theater in the last three weeks, so this news really had me feeling depressed last week. I will say, however, that my dad has heard rumors that there is a credible buyer who may be interested in purchasing the theater, and I sure hope that turns out to be true. The theater was built inside the Parkway Plaza Mall in 2002 and opened as the Capitol 8, having been named for the Capitol Theater that existed when my dad was growing up. Ownership changed three times over the years and had been owned by the large AMC chain for the last few years, ending its life as the AMC Classic.
I still try to go to the movies as often as possible, but as busy as our family has been with work and other obligations in the last few months, it seems the only time my wife, Sanci, and I are ever able to go together anymore is when we drive up from Murray to visit her mom and my parents for the weekend. So from a pure convenience standpoint, the closure was terrible news, but like I said before, it was just a comfort knowing the theater was still there doing business even when I wasn’t in town.
I still wish the Carmike Martin 4 that used to be down the street from the mall hadn’t closed and been torn down about 15 years ago, but even if there were only about four years when we had two theaters, at least we always had one. And despite the fact that I was already in college before the second theater opened in the mall, I still had some sentimental attachments to it. After all, Sanci and I had our first date there in June 2003, watching the remake of “The Italian Job.” I still remember the first time I went there, seeing the second “Harry Potter” movie with some friends while home for Thanksgiving, and while I was unimpressed with the screen size, I gradually grew to like the venue. Also, after a long stretch of pandemic time when we were nervous to bring our younger daughter to public places, we finally brought our 3-year-old to her first movie back in May when we were in Madisonville for the weekend.
I’ll admit I was a big snob in high school about theater quality, demanding the best presentation possible, so my dad and I often drove to Evansville when we had time. Once I got my driver’s license in the spring of 1999 (still one of the greatest movie years of my lifetime, in my opinion), it seems like I drove up there with a friend or two at least every other weekend. But when large groups of my friends wanted to meet up or my dad and I didn’t have time to leave town, the Martin 4 was always there for us, and the Capitol was always there after that. Sure, I constantly griped about the picture and sound quality, but I now regret ever taking our hometown theater for granted.
Most importantly, I worry about what this closure means for the movie theater industry, which was already struggling before the pandemic. Although the new Spider-man movie had the second largest opening of all time and there have been other hits this year, the industry as whole is still trying to regain a foothold and get people back into the habit of leaving the house for their entertainment. The theatrical window is now shorter than ever since people have gotten even more used to streaming everything while theaters were closed last year, and it will probably be impossible to put that genie back in the bottle even if Hollywood wanted to. Right now, the major studios seem happy with streaming profits and propping up their own streaming services with new releases, but once that ceiling is reached and the bubble bursts, they may regret taking theaters for granted too.
Of course, I am also ashamed to admit that like many other movie-obsessed people, I am part of the problem. I love our local theater, the Cheri, and very much appreciate that is a family-owned and operated business, but in the last three months, I attended far fewer movies than I do in a typical fall. Over the last two years, I too have gotten more used to streaming newer releases that I missed in theaters, especially if it’s an arthouse film I would have to drive to Paducah or farther away to see. I keep telling myself that it’s only temporary and I will go to the movies a lot more again in a few years when both of my girls are older and they can either come with me to more adult-oriented fare or do their own thing if they wish. But how do I know running out to the movies any time I want will even be an option in the next 5-10 years?
I sure hope I’m wrong, but I am deeply worried that seeing movies in a theater on a large screen – one of my absolute favorite activities in life – could one day become like going to concerts, live theater or professional sporting events. What if it becomes something that the average person might attend once or twice a year (or less, or not at all) and something you have to travel to a big city to do? If my future grandchildren even know what a movie theater is, will it seem like an antiquated pastime to them?
It might seem silly to a lot of people out there, but these thoughts keep me up at night sometimes. So if you have any love for seeing movies on the big screen, please, please don’t take your hometown theater for granted, and try to go out more often if you are able. And while I know people might gripe all the time about the cost of concessions – though I actually think the price is quite reasonable in Murray – it’s really the only way theaters make money because studios take such a big cut of the box office.
I hope you all have a great weekend – and a happy viewing experience in a dark theater, preferably far enough away from strangers and with an N-95 mask on.
