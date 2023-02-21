I’m not a fan of social media whatsoever. As a matter of fact, the only reason I have the dreaded ill is so I can download photos of my grandkids. Social media creates division and it’s a place where people can feel emboldened to call out someone while hiding behind a computer or cell phone screen, as it were.

There is so much false information on social media, not to mention the false sense of security that cause businesses to actually “think” that if they post their information on social media that all their followers see their ad. Totally false. Actually, only a handful may or may not see it, but that’s not the reason I’m bringing this up.