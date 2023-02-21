I’m not a fan of social media whatsoever. As a matter of fact, the only reason I have the dreaded ill is so I can download photos of my grandkids. Social media creates division and it’s a place where people can feel emboldened to call out someone while hiding behind a computer or cell phone screen, as it were.
There is so much false information on social media, not to mention the false sense of security that cause businesses to actually “think” that if they post their information on social media that all their followers see their ad. Totally false. Actually, only a handful may or may not see it, but that’s not the reason I’m bringing this up.
One of my employees brought one of District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister’s recent Facebook posts to my attention. I had spoken to Rister last week at the Chamber’s Business@Breakfast, and our discussion led down the road to public notices and House Bill 71 – a bill that would serve to end newspapers printing public notices.
I could tell right away that Rister was against newspapers publishing public notices, and my first question to that end was who would hold elected officials accountable if newspapers, the printed matter of record, don’t hold them accountable? Facebook? Instagram? Twitter? That’s a laughable notion. Look at national elections and the censorship that has become the order of the day for the administrator that controls posts.
If newspapers aren’t producing the scale of checks and balances, then there’s no telling what will happen to your hard-earned paycheck. Local, state and the federal government already get about half your paycheck now if you calculate what taxes have to be paid after payroll deductions are swiped; taxes taken even before you get a chance to pay an electric or other utility bill, fuel for your vehicle, phone bills, food at restaurants or any other purchase – which are also laden with even more taxes.
Rister also commented in the Facebook post that the cost of publishing notices has gone up and he knew newspaper publishing costs have gone up, but essentially printing public notices were unnecessary and could serve to save the county money. Mr. Rister, you have no clue as to what expenses are incurred every day to publish the paper of record, the Murray Ledger & Times.
If costs were just minimal, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. We buy newsprint by the ton, about 60 tons a month. We not only print the Ledger, we print newspapers for communities in Tennessee, Arkansas, Indiana, Illinois and other Kentucky newspapers who also charge for their public notices. These are all papers of record that keep the checks and balances in the public eye.
Four years ago, that truckload of paper was about $9,000; however, we just received a load of newsprint two weeks ago and the invoice attached to that truck was more than $21,000. I would have to pull our county tax tickets for the last five or six years, but I would imagine they have also gone up.
Now let’s talk about the post office and the fees we have to pay the government for mailing the newspaper to a few routes every day. When a letter or package is mailed, the clerk weighs the said package and the postage is affixed. In addition to paying for the weight to mail a newspaper, we have to pay fees to the post office for all advertising along with some of the other content and we have to measure it in inches, then calculate and write a postage check.
I’ve heard some people suggest that notices could be put on a website. What better way to hide expenditures, such as salaries and items deposited into a general fund, than inside a drop down screen on a website? It’s easy to get lost on a government website – ask anyone who tried to apply for unemployment during COVID. How did that work out?
We still don’t know where some of the local alcohol tax revenue went when it was collected several years ago and deposited into the general fund. There’s no actual paper trail for most of it.
Inflation, mainly because of political decisions on a national level, has come home to us all. Everything from groceries to medical care has gone up exponentially. I’m not targeting any political party or any political affiliation, and not all politicians are corrupt.
I have a great working relationship with Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and Mayor Bob Rogers and I consider both friends. I’ve been to the Imes home and you won’t meet more gracious hosts than Kenny and Mary Beth. I believe both the judge and the mayor are vying for the betterment for their constituents and they believe what they’re doing for the people they serve to be the right thing. In conversations I’ve had with both men, what they plan for their projects make sense.
However, neither man will be in office forever and neither will any public official reading this column, and if public accountability in the public eye of the newspaper goes away, then what about the next judge-executive, mayor, magistrate or any elected official, for that matter? Will he or she be honest? No one reading this can answer that because the heart of men and women can be led astray, with money and power being the instigators in most cases. Look at the world stage and what world leaders are trying to do.
We have a staff – maybe some of your family and friends, as a matter of fact – that we have to pay to design and layout the pages, and someone has to be responsible for getting it correct. Not surprisingly, no one wants to volunteer to do that for free.
Our readership expands from the young to the old. We give you detailed news and we cover your kids in their sporting events. We work closely with law enforcement to report their hard work in the community in keeping its residents safe by arresting criminals. We send our newspaper to some of the local schools every day and there are teachers that use it for part of their curriculum for current events. What better way to teach kids about current events than to draw attention to their own community?
We publish classified ads in case you need a job or want to sell your house and get in front of our nearly 15,000 readers every day. We put marketing plans in the way of advertising in front of our readers to make them your customers. If you doubt the success of that, I can direct you to some of the most successful businesses in Murray and Calloway County and they use the Murray Ledger & Times as their advertising source. We print legal advertising to make sure everyone has the opportunity to know how their money is spent and current officials are doing their job.
As far as the public notices for the county taxes we print, there’s a fee attached to delinquent taxes, so can we agree that the county tax section we print every year is covered by the delinquent taxpayer, not the county?
I respectfully ask our representative, Mary Beth Imes, to vote no on HB 71. The common denominator to keep officials in the public eye is your local newspaper that gives you something you can get from no other media. Accountability. Mary Beth, we need your vote.
Mike Davis is publisher of the Murray Ledger & Times. He may be reached at mdavis@murrayledger.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
