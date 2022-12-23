On Christmas day 1863 in the midst of Civil War, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned a poem, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” while hearing bells and people singing and despite personal tragedy in his family. Two years earlier, he lost his wife in a tragic incident and presently was tending to his only son, paralyzed by a bullet just four weeks earlier while serving with Union troops.

In the last two stanzas of the poem, he summed up how many of us feel at times: