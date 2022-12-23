On Christmas day 1863 in the midst of Civil War, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned a poem, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” while hearing bells and people singing and despite personal tragedy in his family. Two years earlier, he lost his wife in a tragic incident and presently was tending to his only son, paralyzed by a bullet just four weeks earlier while serving with Union troops.
In the last two stanzas of the poem, he summed up how many of us feel at times:
And in despair I bowed my head:
“There is no peace on earth,” I said,
“For hate is strong and mocks the song
Of peace on earth, good will to men.”
Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
“God is not dead, nor doth he sleep;
The wrong shall fail, the right prevail,
With peace on earth, good will to men.”
Christmas today means different things to people – a celebration of the birth of Christ, a visit from Santa Claus, time with family and friends or time away from work.
In early America, Christmas had limited acceptance. The Pilgrims didn’t participate. They were escaping their memories in England, filled with decadence and debauchery. In some places, citizens were actually fined for exhibiting their Christmas spirit.
Even President Lincoln “never really sent out a Christmas message… Until then Christmas was a normal workday, although people did often have special Christmas dinners with turkey, fruitcake, and other treats.” (Smithsonian Magazine)
Not until five years after the War between the States did the Yuletide become a national holiday. Then President Ulysses S. Grant, a Republican, known in his two terms for Congressional Reconstruction and elimination of the remnants of slavery, signed legislation to officially mark Christmas, New Year’s, Thanksgiving, and the Fourth of July as official holidays. (Whitehouse.gov)
The North-South conflict brought a longing for home, “yearnings,” one columnist wrote, that “intensified Christmas’ appeal, the call for peace and good will.” In a New York Daily News commentary headlined, “Remember it was a President, Ulysses S. Grant, who made Christmas a national holiday,” historian Ron White made the point that “Grant’s commitment to making Christmas a legal holiday needs to be understood as part of his drive to unite the North and the South after the war.” An aim stemming from his growing faith in God that became more public by the time he was elected President.
Andrew Johnson, a Democrat who ran with Lincoln on the National Union Ticket, had a challenging time reunifying the country after Lincoln’s assassination, labeling Southerners as traitors at an earlier point in his career. His single term included impeachment from an angry Congress, aggravated by his attempt to pacify the “white South.”
So, in 1870, one year into office, U.S. Grant signed the newly passed national holiday bill. Grant hoped celebrations would heal the wounds of a divided nation. Grant had become an “advocate of soft peace” by the end of the war.
Generally, Grant was thought of as a weak executive. Challenges within his cabinet may have led to that opinion. But determination to mend the nation is in full view including his drive to pass the 15th Amendment, a provision that guaranteed federal and state voting rights to all male citizens regardless of “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” Additionally, he used federal troops and a newly formed justice department intended to fight terrorism of blacks, targeting specifically the Ku Klux Klan. (History.com)
Fast forward to our complicated modern nation with plenty of factions and hotly contested issues, we have become polarizd into a civil stand-off. Saying ‘merry Christmas’ these days has become divisive and in many parts of society, offensive to many.
Today’s battlefield is a war of culture where division occurs over a plethora of issues. Sexual orientation, immigration, abortion, drug use, crime, education, national defense, states’ rights, religion, and climate change, to mention a few. Add media bias into the mix and you have a tinderbox of fuel.
These beg the questions: What might bring our country together? Could the spirit of the holiday make a difference? Is there hope?
May there be peace on earth and good-will to men. Merry Christmas!
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.