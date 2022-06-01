Immediately after the first news about the Uvalde tragedy, and without knowing its details, Democrats, as usual, carted out their tired, old demands for more “gun control.” Dr. Wolf will blame the tragedy on “Trumplicans” and President Biden on the “gun lobby.” And on they go.
The truth is that we have a very serious problem on our hands, a problem that has been years in the making, and simple one-size-fits-all solutions will not solve it. Political grandstanding certainly will not solve it, and very likely will make it worse. Neither will “just doing something.” The “We’ve got to do something, so let’s just do anything” mentality is not what we need. We need, and must have, calm, rational and intelligent analysis and debate. People yelling, screaming, cursing and shouting simplistic slogans in the streets make the problem worse.
First, a few basics. In a sense, the genie is out of the bottle and never can be put back in. Guns are everywhere and we are told there are more guns than people in our country today. This goes back to our very founding and the conquest of the frontier. People like Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett killed what they ate and ate what they killed. This was essential to survival and became part of our culture; it remains so today.
Another basic is that compliance with the law is fundamentally voluntary. Acceptance and cooperation are essential, and law must be seen as sensible, just and legitimate. Legitimacy is based on consent. Otherwise, half the population would have to be police officers assigned to monitor the other half, and that creates a police state.
Prohibition did not stop people from drinking alcohol. If they wanted it, they got it. It can be made more difficult and costly, but not impossible to acquire. The same applies to guns. Some people are going to have guns whatever the law says.
Two more basics are the proliferation of social media and the aftereffects of the Covid pandemic. We do not yet know the full impact of widespread social media on our society. They have created “unfiltered” news. In the earlier days of newspapers and radio and television news there were limits imposed by costs, time, space, ethics and law. Social media eliminate them. Add to this 24/7 cable news which is always eager to give politicians and others a platform to pontificate and you have a society which is constantly bombarded with inflammatory rhetoric, thereby weakening the ties that hold it together.
Neither do we know the full impact of the pandemic. Aside from destroying the credibility of health care “experts” and many elected officials, evidence suggests another pandemic of mental illness is upon us. How it will manifest itself and what it will cost remain to be seen.
Members of Congress are professional legislators. Passing laws is what they do for a living. If they don’t pass laws, there is no evidence they have done anything to earn their salaries, so when an opportunity comes along to pass another law, they go after it with gusto and, as often as not, make the problem worse. Witness the messes they have created for our national economy and health care. And, no, term limits aren’t the answer – they would simply replace professionals with amateurs.
Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, the New York Times, Washington Post and their fellow travelers think we can solve this problem with laws. Correction: they think they can solve it with laws. What a joke!
They will not solve it with laws because, in its essence, it is not a legal problem. It is a social problem, and it is a social problem because it is a spiritual problem. Rampant, senseless crime in which the perpetrator may seek his own death cannot be inhibited by enhanced punishment. Limiting opportunity may make it more inconvenient but the only way to deal with it is to diminish the desire to commit it.
By this, I mean conscience, self-control, morality, ethics, knowing the difference between right and wrong and acting accordingly. For the past 50 years, the Left in our society has worked tirelessly to undermine the teaching and acquisition of ideas and principles that are basic to civilized society, and today we see the results.
The epitome of this is the attack on the sacredness of human life. Salvador Ramos took 21 innocent, sacred lives, but abortion says life is not sacred and can be ended whenever convenient. May God have mercy on us.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
