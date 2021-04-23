What trait best describes the political history of Andy Beshear as Kentucky’s attorney general and now as governor? Let me remind you of some headlines: “Lawsuit over modifications to education board memberships” … “Lawsuit over boards of trustees abolishments” … “Lawsuit over education budget cuts” (Ballotpedia).
Remember when, as Kentucky’s attorney general, Beshear clashed with Gov. Bevin over his reorganization of several state education boards? There were never-ending challenges against Bevin, but Beshear never dared to care about Kentucky’s secretary of state, Democrat Allison Lundergan Grimes, and her troubled leadership. Remarkably, Beshear ultimately lost his partisan writs in Kentucky’s court system.
Most recently, his former self reemerged following the 2021 legislative session by opening his legal briefcase and challenging new laws passed this year, House Bill 1, Senate Bill 1 and 2. And just a week ago, he added another tort questioning legislation reformatting how members of the Kentucky Fair Board are appointed.
Taking Kentucky’s supermajority leaders to task seems to be a habit, as spokesman for the Kentucky Republican Party, Michael Lonergan, responded to this latest politically motivated lawsuit: “Just as he did when Republican lawmakers overrode vetoes of his executive overreach, Gov. Beshear is once again flailing about in the courts because he isn’t getting his way.”
The governor’s latest, “your honor once-again” moment, attempts to sidestep a new Kentucky law that authorizes the Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner to select the majority Fair Board members. “This bill passed both houses of the legislature – the governor’s arbitrary and capricious veto notwithstanding,” Lonergan said.
The law, approved by a Republican majority in both Kentucky chambers, allows 9 of the 14 spots on the board to be appointed by Kentucky Agriculture Secretary Ryan Quarles, who is also named in the lawsuit. “If he’s successful, it will mean the legislature cannot draft laws to steer the state’s policy or set a vision for agencies it creates,” Quarles said of the suit.
Similar to the previously mentioned bills already under review by the courts, the legislature chose to rein in the executive powers of the governor. So, Beshear’s challenges are stacking up. One bill allows businesses, schools, nonprofits and churches to stay open if they met COVID-19 guidelines. He challenged. Another further limited the days that a state of emergency can be declared. He challenged. Additionally, Beshear objected to a bill that brings legislative oversight of emergency administrative regulations. Challenged. So much for his campaign claim of being a governor who embraces transparency.
So, the question of the week is: why did lawmakers choose to pass legislation limiting the powers of the executive branch? The governor’s response to sue, sue, sue, is predictable and political.
I might note, that the legislature’s action are not personal, but designed as an accountability measure for the governor and his overreach. Exactly what political parties should do! The reason is simple: besides being checked on executive orders, Gov. Beshear has placed politics over people, selecting well-connected political supporters in charge of critical state agencies — that then fail to deliver.
Remember the unemployment fiasco? News outlets across the state chronicled that story. “About 400,000 emails sent through Kentucky’s unemployment insurance assistance link between March 19 and May 10 (2020) remained unread (WDRB); “Report: Kentuckians who knew Lt. Gov. got direct help from former unemployment director” (WLEX); “While thousands waited for help, state workers gamed the system to collect jobless benefits” (Herald-Leader); “the head of the Office of Unemployment Insurance had no experience with unemployment systems or state government before taking the job” (Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting). No doubt, this was one of Kentucky’s poorest failures in a time of great need.
So, that’s a critical reason Republicans have stepped in – especially after the incredible backlash from Kentuckians this past year. What legislative leader hasn’t been swamped with calls of desperation from Commonwealth residents about unemployment? So appointing leaders to roles and seats on vital state boards who are capable is extremely important.
The understatement of the season is we live during exceedingly troubled times. Anxiety throughout the world weighs heavy on us all. Still a practical common-sense approach here in the Commonwealth is sensible and good governance for all. I am hopeful that the courts will agree that Republican leaders’ efforts to hold the Beshear Administration accountable will be sustained.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
