Our 1963 Ford Fairlane smells like fried chicken as our family crams in everything we’ll need for the Fourth of July picnic at my Uncle Tommy’s house. The windows are down to let in the sweltering hot summer breeze. My parents, brother and I are off to the annual family reunion in Buchanan, Tennessee.
This is my Momma’s side of the family and there are a ton of cousins for us to play with. Her daddy has five brothers and six sisters. Each of them has at least two kids apiece, but most have 10 or 12. Uncle Tommy’s wife is our Aunt Cora. Their house is located close to the old home place where all 12 Chilcutt children grew up before leaving home to make families of their own.
When we arrive, the yard is full of people. The ages vary from newly born to ancient geezer. My brother and I know a few of our cousins by name, but nearly all of them live in other towns, so we’re all a bit like strangers. As we pull into the field next to the house, my brother calls out, “Hey, Uncle Tommy’s still got those stinky old goats down by the barn!”
Everyone has brought a picnic basket or box full of food. No one wants to be embarrassed by not bringing a lot of good things to eat. Momma and I carry our food over to the flatbed wagons to arrange with all the others. The wagons are covered in table cloths and quilts of every hue, some faded and worn, yet still colorful and festive. There are three wagons. One is for the beverages, bread and condiments, another for meats and vegetables, and the last for an amazing assortment of desserts.
We nestle Momma’s fried chicken in with two other platters full. Her deviled eggs are distinctive among the many trays of others, as she sprinkles paprika on the silky yellow yolks. Then we bring out the corn on the cob soaked in butter, homemade sweet pickles and a big pot of green beans, cooked with onions and ham hock.
We place the meat and vegetables and move on to the dessert wagon. Momma’s cousin Linda calls out, “Shirley, I hope you remembered to bring me that recipe for your apple pie, I keep forgetting to call you for it.”
Momma said, “I’ve got it Linda, if I can find it in that bottomless purse of mine.”
The two women walk together towards our car, catching up on their latest news. I fish out Momma’s chocolate pie that her momma taught her how to make. It’s got a Graham cracker crust and the chocolate is smooth and creamy. The best part is the topping made with toasted meringue. Then, there’s the batch of chocolate brownies. She always makes them for my brother and me because they’re our favorite.
After I put our basket away, I run towards the house to find my cousins to play with. Aunt Cora’s house always looks the same to me. It is an old farm house, two stories tall with a wrap-around porch. There are hot pink crepe myrtles in spectacular bloom on either side. Chickens run rampant, fluffing their feathers and pecking about the yard. Inside, the wallpaper is patterned in faded blue cornflowers with pale white trim that’s still waiting for a coat of paint. There is a worn, but comfy couch, with a crocheted afghan thrown over it, along with an assortment of cushy chairs that makes up the living room.
Each of their bedrooms has some type of wooden or iron headboard with bolster pillows and quilt coverlets. With windows open, and fans blowing, the house remains surprisingly cool on hot summer days. The kitchen is bright with the long, plantation table that Aunt Cora, Uncle Tommy, their daughter Addie, and two sons, Cloys and Robert, use every day.
I love Cloys. He’s enormous, but he’s really just a big old Teddy bear, gentle as a garden rabbit. Both he and Robert are school bus drivers. I wouldn’t recognize them if they weren’t dressed in their bibbed overalls and plow boots. Neither man ever married, but their hearts are as big as the moon, and all of us kids adore them.
I finally find three of my girl cousins, in one of the back bedrooms playing house. One of the smaller girls is the baby. When I arrive, I get to be the babysitter.
In the meantime, my daddy and brother find their way out into the back yard where every size and type of ladder-back, cane-bottomed chair has been arranged under shady white oak, locust and hickory trees. Everyone must watch where they step so they don’t trip over spit buckets that have been strategically placed about.
The older men sit in clusters around nail kegs or pickle barrels. Others are on the ground, with a blanket or an army green pallet. They argue about politics while they play pitch. Some shake their heads and look the other way as a few of the men saunter off, down to the creek bed for a little nip.
The middle-aged men discuss their crops and the latest high school ballgame scores, while tossing washers in heated competitions. The young men and boys pile around one of the cousins’ brand new 1966 Corvette. In reverent tones they marvel at the fancy leather interior and shiny chrome trim. They all brag about how fast they can go and tell one another where the best places to drag are located.
As the heat of the day bears down, someone finally decides it’s lunch time. Somebody else leads a prayer that gets caught in the wind. We kids are called first to get our plates, then the men. At this feast, you find a spot wherever you can plop down, and hope for a bit of shade.
The women are always the last to eat. They often stand around one of the wagons and use it as their table. They share their stories and their worries with one another, seeking, but more often giving, their opinions. Somebody usually has a new recipe they’ve brought, and everyone makes over it so they feel special.
We kids finish our lunch and run back to play – this one time a-year to be with our cousins is a novelty. Occasionally one of the adults will organize us into kickball or softball, but most of the time, we just rip and romp to our hearts content.
Late in the afternoon, the wooden ice cream buckets and cranks are brought forth. The children cluster around to help turn the crank as the adults’ pack in the ice. Fresh peaches or strawberries are added to some, while other options include chocolate morsels and vanilla flavoring. Watermelon is sliced, and everyone enjoys a cold, crisp bite of summertime heaven.
As the shadows grow long, Daddy rounds us up to head home. My brother looks like he’s been drug through the creek, which come to find out is exactly what happened.
“That old Billy goat didn’t want to be on a leash, so he took off running,” explains my brother, “and I was still holding on.”
Momma sends him to the bathroom to wash his hands and face while she and Daddy say their goodbyes. Momma always tears up when we leave Uncle Tommy’s and Aunt Cora’s. She hugs all the old ladies and tells them she’ll call, reminding them to be in touch when they find the time.
We pile into the car for the long drive home. Fireflies blink against the evening sky. My eyes soon close as the crickets chirp a sweet summer lullaby.
Bobbie Bryant lives in Louisville and serves as a Community Development Advisor for the Kentucky League of Cities. She is passionate about western Kentucky and is a freelance writer with four publications: “Farming in the Black Patch,” “A Beautiful Star: the Life of Lois Etoile Brewer,” “Passions of the Black Patch: Cooking and Quilting in Western Kentucky” and “Forty Acres and a Red Belly Ford: The Smith Family of Calloway County.” For more information about the author, visit bobbiesmithbryant.com.
