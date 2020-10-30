There’s a sweet spot at our family farm that provides a haven for quiet reflection or lively conversations when family and friends drop by. Our back porch is under an overhanging deck, nestled under branches of sycamore, oak, elm and aged shag-bark hickory trees. It’s spacious enough for a crowd, yet abundantly cozy for me, my computer and my thoughts.

The view from the porch has been described by my husband as pastoral. The house is surrounded by row crops on three sides. These crops change from year to-year, corn to soybeans, and then to tobacco. This crop rotation nourishes the land that has fed and provided for generations. Afterward, there’s a cover crop of winter wheat that brings the land to its verdant shade of green as a chilly breeze brings forth the long-awaited spring.

From our porch, the vista is blocked by several tall, wood and metal barns which house the tobacco during the curing season. Tinged with smoke from the firing of the tobacco, patched and rugged from years of use, the barns stand stoically against the harshest elements of each season. One of our city visitors this year marveled at what an awful landscape we have to gaze upon from the porch, “What’s to look at but ugly, dingy, dirty old barns?”

I disagree. One of those ugly, dingy and dirty old barns is more than 100 years old. My brother says that barns are like people, they each have a personality. I tend to think he’s right. That old barn behind our house is like a treasured friend. Its constant presence is a sturdy anchor, mooring me to my past.

As I look out at the old comrade from my view on the porch, the quiet of the day is broken by the backdrop of chirping cicadas and the songs of bob white, wren and finch. Tractors burdened with scaffold wagons leave empty, soon to return loaded with freshly cut tobacco.

There are stacks of wooden slabs and piles of sawdust awaiting their usefulness in the smoking barns. Covered sheds stand ready to house the burley as it comes into order. Or as farmers in the east would say, comes into case.

Here in western Kentucky, during the curing season, smoke from the barns is prevalent. It lingers in the air like dense fog. For neighbors who are not farmers, this may be considered a nuisance, yet, it has been an aspect of life in these parts for hundreds of years, so isn’t unexpected. The scent can be overwhelming, thick and musty. It’s a fragrance only found in these far western flat lands of Kentucky and Tennessee. From Christian and Trigg counties across the rivers to Calloway and Graves, smoking barns remain a common sight, with the distinct aroma hanging in the atmosphere. It is welcomed by those of us who treasure this evaporating way of life.

As the tobacco industry moves in the same direction as coal in Kentucky, I realize this familiar view from our porch will not last. These days of hovering smoke, aging barns and the busy-ness of the harvest season will eventually be gone. It will leave behind those of us who consider Mother Nature our nemesis and the barns our elderly companions.

In the meantime, for those of us who are children of the black patch, we cherish the changing view of each season. This is a sweet spot, here on the porch, with a clear view upon an evolving world. It’s a place for quiet reflection about the past. Even more, it’s a place that causes me to wonder what the next generation will see when they look out on the view from the porch.

•••

Bobbie Bryant lives in Louisville and serves as a Community Development Advisor for the Kentucky League of Cities. She is passionate about western Kentucky and is a freelance writer with four publications: Farming in the Black Patch, A Beautiful Star: the Life of Lois Etoile Brewer, Passions of the Black Patch: Cooking and Quilting in Western Kentucky and Forty Acres and a Red Belly Ford: The Smith Family of Calloway County. For more information about the author, visit http://bobbiesmithbryant.com/