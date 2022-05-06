Driving through Dresden, the devastation of the tornadoes is tough to bear. Yet I get to drive through; the residents of this city bear the weight of destruction every day. Like its German namesake, Dresden looks like it has been bombed, and the clean up has created these odd, ghostly holes in the city that so many call home. The homes, the churches, the Kountry Korner, and even City Hall.
Where City Hall once stood, an entire block has been demolished, and there is nothing but bare ground facing the proud courthouse. Or is there?
As I drove through the square I realized that life still exists on this demolished city block. The irises have emerged, and started to bloom. Out of the wreckage, one of the things most Dresden, the irises, are showing us that hope springs eternal. They signify the rebirth of Dresden, and as homes and lives are rebuilt, so will the irises continue to bloom, cheering on and cheering up their people.
Irises can make this magical reemergence each year, and help us remember the promise of spring, because they are perennials. Perennials are plants that bloom every year, continuing to live in their rooted state and waiting for just the right time to emerge, spread their leaves, and show off their colorful flowers.
The word “iris” comes from the Greek word for rainbow, perhaps because of the wide variety of flower colors that iris can produce. Each iris flower typically has six-lobes, three of which spread and droop downward, and three of which stand upright. This design is useful for the flower’s ultimate purpose, which is to attract pollinators.
The shape of iris flowers and the position of the reproductive parts creates a landing platform for insects that positions them perfectly for the transfer of pollen, and to maximize the movement of pollen between different individuals, which is important to maintain genetic diversity. Natural selection has worked hard on this co-evolutionary dance between plant and pollinator, and the end result of successful fertilization is a capsule-like fruit carrying the light brown seeds of the next generation.
Yet, iris generations are long, and they do not require seeds to reproduce. The bulb-shaped roots, which help them spread, will do well for years. They can produce new plants via these roots, and will sometimes grow in very dense patches. As many gardeners know, they will do better if the bulbs are regularly divided and spread out a bit over time to minimize competition.
Many people love to grow iris, and with over 300 species and thousands of different varieties, one can create an impressive garden made simply of this one plant. It is clear that the iris in Dresden have been cared for, because they have flourished for all of these years.
Irises are also famous and surprisingly, used in some products. The state cultivated flower of Tennessee, their unique shape is the model for the fleur-de-lis (flower lily), which is a French symbol used in the Quebec flag, the logo for the New Orleans Saints, and the Boy Scouts. The bulbous roots of some species are aromatic and are used in perfumes, medicines, and some brands of gin. Oils from their flowers are sometimes used in aromatherapy and as sedatives. Like many species, the secrets of the iris that we enjoy every spring are amazing.
What would spring in Dresden be without the Iris festival? The 43rd Tennessee Iris Festival will be held from April 30 to May 7, and you can learn more and check out the schedule online. I hope you will visit during the festival, and help the community by celebrating the reemergence of the iris, the rebirth of spring, and the restoration of Dresden.
