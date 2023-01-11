The first week of the 2023 Regular Session is already behind us as members of the Kentucky House of Representatives convened at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and left Frankfort after a busy, successful four days. We moved full speed ahead into the 157th Regular Session and accomplished several goals for this year, while laying the groundwork for the legislation we will take up when we return to Frankfort on Feb. 7.

This session is a bit different from those of recent years because we have no massive legislative packages to consider. Over the past several sessions, the legislature has wrestled with budgets, redistricting, and providing resources for Kentuckians during the pandemic while addressing the executive branch’s overreach. This year, we have an opportunity to devote a great deal of attention to other important issues, including juvenile justice reform, growing our workforce, and learning loss caused by the state’s pandemic shutdown.