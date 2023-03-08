With only eight legislative days remaining in the 2023 Regular Session, we have passed common sense and solution-oriented legislation to help all Kentuckians. Serving District 5 this session has been an honor, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for my constituents and Kentuckians at large. While I do expect some of the legislation passed in the General Assembly to be vetoed by the governor, we are prepared to override his vetoes in order to pass the policies our commonwealth needs.

In the meantime, I would like to share some of the legislation we passed this week in the House, and I also want to remind you that you can keep up with legislative news by watching livestream coverage of House proceedings provided by Kentucky Educational Television, and live and archived footage of our committee meetings on YouTube @KYLRCCommitteeMeetings. Another great resource is the House Majority’s YouTube page, @KYHouseGOP.