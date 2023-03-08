With only eight legislative days remaining in the 2023 Regular Session, we have passed common sense and solution-oriented legislation to help all Kentuckians. Serving District 5 this session has been an honor, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for my constituents and Kentuckians at large. While I do expect some of the legislation passed in the General Assembly to be vetoed by the governor, we are prepared to override his vetoes in order to pass the policies our commonwealth needs.
In the meantime, I would like to share some of the legislation we passed this week in the House, and I also want to remind you that you can keep up with legislative news by watching livestream coverage of House proceedings provided by Kentucky Educational Television, and live and archived footage of our committee meetings on YouTube @KYLRCCommitteeMeetings. Another great resource is the House Majority’s YouTube page, @KYHouseGOP.
• HB 3: This bill includes language that increases parental accountability, addresses the detention of violent juvenile offenders, expands access to treatment programs, directs disclosing of juvenile records, and initiates the opening of a Jefferson County youth detention center. HB 3 also provides an additional $39 million in funding for juvenile justice, including $17 million for renovating the Louisville detention center, $5.8 million for transportation costs, $9.6 million for DJJ staffing needs, and $4.5 million for renovations at the Lyndon juvenile justice facility. In expectation of the Jefferson County facility being operational during fiscal year 2023-2024, the bill also includes an additional $2 million for operating costs. HB 3 states if a juvenile has committed a violent crime, the juvenile will be detained for up to 48 hours. This will help increase safety for the youth and the community. Here is an example of how HB 3 increases parental accountability: if a child enters into a diversion agreement for truancy and fails to appear for preliminary intake inquiry or complete the agreement due to lack of parental cooperation, a parent or guardian can be charged with an unlawful transaction with a minor, a Class A misdemeanor. Lastly, HB 3 calls for more transparency in some cases and removes confidentiality in court cases where a juvenile has been found guilty of a violent felony offense.
• HB 264: This bill would create a general regulatory sandbox program in the office of the attorney general. As businesses progress and attempt new ways of operating and starting businesses, they are often met with strenuous government regulation. HB 264 would allow for an individual or business to apply to have certain regulations waived to test new ideas. Safeguards are provided for public health and the safety and financial well-being of consumers. We want to help Kentucky businesses and ideally attract more businesses to set up shop in Kentucky, and HB 264 accomplishes both.
• HB 52: This legislation addresses post-traumatic stress disorder and how it is treated after stress injuries in the line of duty, as well as granting reimbursement for services through the Kentucky Fire Commission. This bill grants firefighters the ability to seek the help they need after a traumatic experience in the field, whether it is a fire or losing the life of a victim.
• HB 157: This piece of legislation creates the Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue Program. HB 157 will establish two task force teams, one in Louisville and one in central Kentucky, 10 regional teams encompassing a 60-mile radius, and would be funded by grants, gifts, state appropriations, and federal funds administered by the emergency management division. The Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue Program would provide resources, more immediate assistance, and save lives. Our state has a severe shortage of first responders and when disasters strike, such as the floods in eastern Kentucky or the tornadoes of western Kentucky, it may take hours before help is on the way. With the creation of the Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue Program, we could potentially have boots on the ground ready to help within an hour of deployment.
• HB 257: This legislation provides oversight for special state accounts like the disaster relief funds created after the Western Kentucky tornadoes and the Eastern Kentucky flooding. The bill places these and similar accounts into a trust fund and ensure the monies are allocated by the legislature – the only branch of government with the constitutional authority to budget state funds.
• HB 288: This bill would provide school districts with an additional tool to deal with teacher misconduct by providing stronger requirements for disclosing previous misconduct as well as providing processes for schools to better vet teaching candidates. HB 288 would prohibit a public school district from entering into a non-disclosure agreement relating to incidents that involve a minor or student. HB 288 would also require applicants to disclose any allegations or investigating relating to misconduct within the past 12 months. Applicants would also have to undergo a background check, and teachers would have to undergo professional development training. HB 288 requires investigations to be completed so no allegation or accusation goes unnoticed and unpunished. Our children need to be protected from predators, and we need to ensure that any allegation or previous misconduct is not only flagged but properly investigated.
As always, I can be reached here at home anytime, or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at MaryBeth.Imes@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information on all of the legislation proposed thus far, please visit the legislature’s website at www.legislature.ky.gov.
Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) represents Kentucky’s 5th House District.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
