Voters continue to systematically reject the party of Andy Beshear! In fact, hundreds of voters become Republicans each month and have for several years now, an indication of how significant the Grand Old Party has become in Kentucky with a sizeable advantage in registration. There is no doubt how Kentucky voters are feeling.
Voters realize more than ever that Democrats in Washington have become radicalized, morally challenged, and willing to clone all who will listen. As the lone statewide elected Democrat, Gov. Beshear accepted his DNA from the DNC long ago. But in these final days in office, he is desperately trying to reinvent himself as the election world turns.
Unfortunately, Kentuckians aren’t buying his “shear-nomics” and not willing to erase the past 3 1/2 years of missteps that have cost Kentuckians money and lots of anxious moments. Talk to Kentuckians that still haven’t received unemployment benefits from Covid days. Or the mishandled relief funds intended for Western Kentucky and other weather ravaged areas of the state. Or recent revelations about accepting illegal campaign funds for another term.
Regarding his strict liberal nature, do you realize Gov. Beshear vetoed election reforms that literally ensure election integrity? Why would he do that? Why would he be opposed to requiring a photo ID to vote when it simply verifies one’s identity? Why veto legislation that completely transitions the election process (next presidential election) whereby paper ballots confirm a voter’s electronic ballot that was cast? Don’t we want a paper trail? Or this, why would he be opposed to ensuring voting machines remain under video surveillance during non-voting hours of election periods? Doesn’t that make sense?
The answer is simple. Andy is Biden’s man, and he follows his DNA. He can’t remake who he really is. But, thank goodness we have a Republican legislative majority that overturned the governor’s veto and assured these reforms became new regulations.
On the other hand, Daniel Cameron, the Republican nominee seeking the governor’s office, has been true to the values held by Kentucky conservatives, sharing in a great heritage with the Republican Party and our nation’s founders who devised protections against government overreach and abuses. His aim is to protect Kentuckians from the radical left and take on radical government.
As a comparison, consider this: there is something Governor and former Attorney General Andy Beshear would never do – he would never have sued Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency. But current Attorney General Daniel Cameron would, and did, and “scored his latest win in the fight to keep the Biden Administration from enforcing a new rule re-defining the Waters of the United States (WOTUS).
While that may sound boring, this is good news for the state. Following a legal challenge by GOP nominee Cameron the EPA agreed to stop “its efforts to enforce the new WOTUS rule and to rewrite it to comply with the law. This is a victory over Joe Biden’s climate initiative because of Daniel Cameron’s efforts.” Most of all, it becomes a win for Kentucky’s farmers and landowners trying to avoid the overreach by federal regulators.
While a lower court earlier this year dismissed Cameron’s argument that the EPA tried to usurp Kentucky’s authority on waterways and farmland earlier this year, “… Cameron appealed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and obtained an order temporarily preventing the EPA from enforcing the rule in Kentucky. Shortly thereafter, the Supreme Court of the United States unanimously rebuked the EPA, rejecting its claim to virtually limitless regulatory authority over lands and waters of the Commonwealth and every other state. The ruling effectively compelled the EPA’s concession to Attorney General Cameron.” (Kentucky.gov) This will have a positive economic impact on the state.
But there’s another EPA challenge that will cost Kentuckians. Cameron is once again stepping up to face Gov. Beshear’s buddies in Washington. Cameron will co-lead a group of 24 other attorney’s general to challenge the Biden Administration over new emission levels proposed by the EPA proposals saying they are “unlawful and misguided” and “would damage our economy, tax our electrical grids and the families and businesses who depend on them and threaten our national security.” (Reuters)
Why isn’t Beshear objecting? We know why. A Republican governor like Daniel Cameron will put Kentucky first and protect the good people of the Commonwealth.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.