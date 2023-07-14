Voters continue to systematically reject the party of Andy Beshear! In fact, hundreds of voters become Republicans each month and have for several years now, an indication of how significant the Grand Old Party has become in Kentucky with a sizeable advantage in registration. There is no doubt how Kentucky voters are feeling.

Voters realize more than ever that Democrats in Washington have become radicalized, morally challenged, and willing to clone all who will listen. As the lone statewide elected Democrat, Gov. Beshear accepted his DNA from the DNC long ago. But in these final days in office, he is desperately trying to reinvent himself as the election world turns.