Americans are facing three political actions that, when combined, have the potential for a perfect storm: the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, known as the COVID-19 Relief Bill; the For the Peoples’ Act of 2021 and the impending crisis at the Mexican border.
The term, perfect storm, has become a cliché popularized by the real-life story of the Andrea Gail, a 70-foot fishing boat and its six-member crew lost at sea in October 1991. You may have read the book published in 1997 or watched the movie three years later in which a rare convergence of storms, including Hurricane Grace, ravaged the New England and Canadian coast.
Several political storm systems are brewing, one on the east coast and another high pressure moving in from Mexico. There is also a potential down draft forming against fair and honest elections and rain in the form of trillions of dollars are forecast from the clouds in Congress. My political radar shows these systems become a category 5 impacting our freedom and future in the United States.
I don’t want to be overly dramatic, but politics these days tend to be extreme. Take the bill known as HR 1, For the Peoples’ Act. An election overhaul that has nothing to do with fairness for voters. I assure you language in this legislation is misleading. In fact, the whole of the bill simply lends Washington Democrats a Socialist platform to re-engineer future elections.
While the Senate will likely reject what the House has passed, it is noteworthy to highlight how far left our leaders have moved. For Democrats to pass legislation that knowingly defies our Constitution and would inevitably die in the U.S. Supreme Court is incredible. Hopefully, the Senate uses the filibuster rule so this front will lose energy.
If not, Democrats’ goal of “winning, winning, winning,” to borrow a Trump phrase, would be unleashed. No photo ID to vote, ballot harvesting allowed, felons allowed to vote, ballots could be turned in weeks past election day, matching federal taxpayer dollars would go to candidates, boards and commissions – instead of state legislators – would set up nationwide to draw district lines and rules would be set by a federal commission.
Democrats are pandering this partisan voter bill, that if enacted, would guarantee confusion, abuse and fraud. President Biden called it urgent to pass the legislation. His writers forgot to insert the word “unity” in the script, something the president promised at his inauguration.
Talk about a storm. The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill has a tailwind sure to empower Democrat majorities. Last year in two separate packages, about $2.6 trillion was approved, of which a trillion is still unspent. The pork-laden new bill is the holy grail of control, enabling our entire culture into a kind of “crack” dependency on the federal government.
The timing of these progressive attempts is not by accident. Watch the Senate carefully. Even if the For the People Act isn’t enacted, the end game is to organize illegal immigrants into a union of Democrat-voting soldiers who will have ongoing revenue to solidify them into party dependents. Remember, only 7% of the stimulus funding in this current stimulus will go for COVID relief.
Please don’t misread what I am saying. There are some who still need help. The point is there is still plenty of money, and if reappropriated, could be used to help the shortfall. This includes money for many Kentuckians left behind by the Beshear administration and their unemployment insurance incompetence.
A perfect storm in nature is a rare thing. In our current political climate, maybe not so much. These organized fronts are subject to several outcomes including a cataclysmic event. Like I said, histrionics aside, there is no doubt there is an orchestrated attempt to rewrite America. Legislation is one front. Education in the form of “cancel culture” is another, and you can add population control to that list as illegal immigrants surge across the border.
Remarkably, this crisis is being ignored by most media, and it’s not coincidental. There are patterns emerging where civil rhetorical discourse is no longer admired, but instead pattern of legally removing conservatives by legislating one-sided systems.
Sometimes the weatherman gets it wrong. I hope my forecast is.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
