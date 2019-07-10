My first-ever speech happened in 7th grade at Simpson Junior High School in my Michigan hometown. My fellow classmates and I having just graduated from elementary school were the newbies, wide-eyed and anxious walking the halls with all of those eighth and ninth graders.
When my English teacher assigned our class to prepare a “how-to” speech, the only thing that came to mind was how to make a cake. Not so clever looking back, but remember these were Google-less days. I consulted something even better: Gladys, my mom. Turns out she helped me understand the recipe and bake a cake for my presentation. In fact, she suggested that I let the audience literally eat my speech, living proof that I actually did my research.
To top it off, at the close of the speech, I iced the cake with one of those spatulas (I know you are impressed), and it added just the right amount of flavor for everyone in the class, including my teacher who had a piece too. I learned that audiences desire actionable speech, not just clever words that sound good. And the best part – I got an A.
As I think about President Donald Trump and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, I see leaders who confidently demonstrate recipes for success. They make the cake, bake the cake, ice the cake and deliver straight talk with action.
What I remember most about my cake and demonstration was its simplicity. My mom taught me how easy it was to mix a few ingredients together to make a delicious treat. Something I admire about the president and the governor are their efforts to simplify regulation and cut red tape. In fact, President Trump has rolled back regulations during his term, eliminating 22 regulations for every new regulatory action initiated. He issued 67 deregulatory actions while only imposing three new regulatory actions. In FY 2017, the administration saved $8.1 billion in lifetime net regulatory cost-savings, equivalent to $570 million per year.
As of April 2019, Gov. Bevin’s Red Tape Reduction Initiative has also been successful. 617 out of 4,700-plus Kentucky Administrative Regulations have been repealed and 661 have been amended. That’s 27% of all regulations repealed or amended. More importantly, it has resulted in the elimination of more than 65 obsolete boards and commissions. Twenty-nine were removed by executive order, while legislation he signed eliminated nearly 40 more. Gov. Bevin’s end goal is to allow businesses to operate in a modernized regulatory system. Rather than being regulation makers, Kentucky government has become regulation managers, simplifying the process and demonstrating positive results, like nearly 53,000 jobs added and $19.8 billion invested.
But results like this haven’t been easy. Gov. Bevin and President Trump often face chef-wannabe’s who resist their recipe while going out of their way to spoil it for everyone. In fact, resistance from Congressional Democrats and the deep-state swamp has created growing pains for the president. Meanwhile in Kentucky, Andy Beshear is using the Socialist Democrats’ playbook, like liberal lawsuit tactics, to obstruct everything from protecting the unborn to reforming our broken pension system.
On jobs, Beshear recently turned down an opportunity to speak at a gathering of business leaders, claiming the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce backs Gov. Bevin. The Chamber’s CEO responded that, after numerous attempts to accommodate his schedule, “it is unfortunate that Attorney General Beshear cannot join us to engage with job creators from across the commonwealth.”
Decidedly, President Trump and Gov. Bevin have great recipes to benefit all Kentuckians. Simple recipes that translate into jobs and help businesses thrive. We need Gov. Bevin and President Trump to continue their fight for economic vitality of our state and the nation. Together the future looks bright! For me, that’s the icing is on the cake!
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
