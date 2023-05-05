As a kid starting a campfire, lighting charcoal for a barbecue, or just striking a match, would often bring caution from my parents, “Gregory, you shouldn’t play with fire.” So, when I accidentally burned myself the first time, it was abundantly clear fire is dangerous. I remember my parent’s adage, yet the pain became my master. My tender blistered skin is a good reminder, that ill effects are worthy teachers.  

On a broader historical scale, consider past struggles of the United States, where a king’s armed forces forced colonists into revolution but ultimately led to independence and freedom; a bloody Civil War that split the country in two, became a gateway for freedom; a call to arms to halt Communism and Fascism on foreign soil produced the “Greatest Generation,” parents of today’s baby boomers.  This is America’s maturing story, where courage was awarded badges of honor and ultimately produced abundant opportunity.