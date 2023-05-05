As a kid starting a campfire, lighting charcoal for a barbecue, or just striking a match, would often bring caution from my parents, “Gregory, you shouldn’t play with fire.” So, when I accidentally burned myself the first time, it was abundantly clear fire is dangerous. I remember my parent’s adage, yet the pain became my master. My tender blistered skin is a good reminder, that ill effects are worthy teachers.
On a broader historical scale, consider past struggles of the United States, where a king’s armed forces forced colonists into revolution but ultimately led to independence and freedom; a bloody Civil War that split the country in two, became a gateway for freedom; a call to arms to halt Communism and Fascism on foreign soil produced the “Greatest Generation,” parents of today’s baby boomers. This is America’s maturing story, where courage was awarded badges of honor and ultimately produced abundant opportunity.
“The Tragic Mind: Fear, Fate, and the Burden of Power,” a new book by veteran journalist Robert D. Kaplan, has a similar point when he writes, “The wisest among us are full of fear, which is future oriented. Wise leaders are those who know that they must think tragically in order to avoid tragedy.
The tragic hero eventually finds wisdom. As the Greeks defined it, tragedy is not the triumph of evil over good but good over another good that causes suffering, the resulting greater good is “the semblance of order.” Kaplan suggests, “good over evil is too easy.”
So, who are these men and women who have gained temperament and are avoiding tragic consequences for our citizens? Those who sense consequences. Those that use their wisdom to improve society, to do the next right thing and avoid repeating failed policies and certain pathways? Good questions to ask before considering who should lead us.
However, “I argue that if you don’t have a “tragic mind” beforehand, to avoid catastrophe, you will acquire one at greater cost when your actions do lead to tragedy, Kaplan says. He suggests that “elites” in America don’t usually pay a price for their mistakes because they haven’t truly experienced anarchy like other countries around the world.
So, let me interpret. You don’t want elites. Elites disregard tragedy because there are few consequences for them. It’s true in Washington and true at the governor’s office in Kentucky where in both cases Democrat Party leadership doubles down on failed policies that result in unchecked chaos.
On this Cinco de Mayo, for example, well over 50,000 immigrants are poised at the border ready to take advantage of Title 42 that ends May 11th, a Trump era order. (Axios) It appears Biden administration officials have intentionally engineered a lax policy throwing caution to the wind and the result is chaotic with deadly border stories daily that are chockfull of human trafficking, deadly fentanyl smuggling, terrorist’s slipping through undetected and harrowing crimes against Americans on this side of the border. The elitist bureaucrats have yet to feel the consequences of their actions, they have no reference of fear, no sense … no tragedy.
I can’t help but place Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on the list. His calendar attests to never missing a photo op, or political opportunity, but as far as decisions, whether it is mismanaging the response to tornadoes in Western Kentucky, the floods in the east or failing to pay needed COVID unemployment benefits to thousands of Bluegrass workers, Andy Beshear’s incompetent leadership has wreaked havoc on our most vulnerable.
I think most Kentuckians get it and are savvy enough to realize that Democrat elites have thrown caution to the wind. A recent Town Hall news article’s headline tells the story, “Kentucky Voters Abandon Democrats in Droves on Andy Beshear’s Watch.” The report outlined how 2,064 new Republican voters were welcomed into the party last month. Democrats lost 472. Since Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear took office, Republicans have gained a whopping 118,373 voters (an 8.06% increase), while Democrats have experienced a loss of 147,119 voters (an 8.75% DECREASE). “That math means Kentucky Republicans are eager for this November’s elections in which Beshear will face voters as he asks them for a second term as governor.” (Town Hall)
Please know I do not wish tragedy on any person. But history teaches us that tragedy is part of life, just like goodness and love. So, let’s make it our aim to choose leaders who understand how to rationalize their decisions and avoid the challenges that come with those who haven’t learned their lesson.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
