Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall; Humpty Dumpty had a great fall … so goes the well-known nursery rhyme. In the sequel to “Alice in Wonderland,” “Through the Looking Glass,” HD is a rude and domineering character insisting he can make words mean whatever he decides them to be.  

Seems this is a parallel in today’s political world. While comparing news sources, economists mostly agree the Federal Reserve failed to react in time to high monthly inflation numbers.  Raising interest rates earlier would likely have slowed inflation. Now as the Fed uses their quick-step fiduciary tools, we find ourselves in a complicated financial mess and technical recession.

Recommended for you