Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall; Humpty Dumpty had a great fall … so goes the well-known nursery rhyme. In the sequel to “Alice in Wonderland,” “Through the Looking Glass,” HD is a rude and domineering character insisting he can make words mean whatever he decides them to be.
Seems this is a parallel in today’s political world. While comparing news sources, economists mostly agree the Federal Reserve failed to react in time to high monthly inflation numbers. Raising interest rates earlier would likely have slowed inflation. Now as the Fed uses their quick-step fiduciary tools, we find ourselves in a complicated financial mess and technical recession.
But Democratic leadership is once again reinventing the English language, muddying the issue, and working hard to redefine the word recession. While Fed Chairman Jay Powell is receiving well deserved criticism, President Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen obfuscates with official-sounding jargon.
Remember the word “transitory”? The word as an adjective simply means, “not permanent.” So why didn’t the Treasury Secretary and Fed Chairman simply say to the nation, this inflation is not permanent. If she had, she would be forced to say how long it might be. I would argue that the word “transitory” was used because it left the impression that inflation was incidental and would have a momentary effect on the economy. More importantly the way the words were delivered. Using “transitory” in a casual way along with official government reports lends credibility to its use.
It might be better to describe these activist executives as silver-tongued, an idiom that dates back the 1500s, meaning, “marked by convincing and eloquent expression.” (Merriam-Webster.com)
Whether we are in an official recession, the intent by officials to obfuscate economic news affecting our pocketbooks is troublesome. Economics is not my field, but it’s easy to find “recession” in the dictionary, two straight quarters of negative growth. This year based on government CPI reports we have had consecutive first and second quarter negative growth.
President Biden predictably indicated this week, “we’re not going to be in a recession, in my view. The unemployment rate is still one of the lowest we’ve had in history. It’s in the 3.6% area. We still find ourselves with people investing.” While that is technically true, the (potential) labor participation rate remains horribly low. Translation? Many have either resigned, retired or given up on work altogether.
“The ongoing worker shortage poses a real and identifiable threat not only to the economy, but also to the safety net itself: Without a re-infusion of workers into the economy, able-bodied adults will continue to drain resources that should instead go to the truly needy who have nowhere else to turn. Making matters worse, without a vibrant workforce, there are not enough workers paying into the system to support the truly needy. Something has to give.” (FGA-Foundation for Government Accountability)
Only a few months ago, FGA reported severe worker shortages in neighboring Tennessee, Missouri, and Indiana, with each state posting at least 221,000 unfilled jobs. Earlier this year Kentucky posted the seventh-lowest workforce participation rate in the country at 58%.
There are plenty of examples of word-crafting designed today. Likely, you can think of several. When it comes to those in favor of abortion, the term “pro-choice” is juxtaposed with “pro-life.” But messaging from Democratic circles now suggests using the word “decision” as in “pro-decision.”
Remember the $3 trillion social infrastructure bill? The rebranding “Build Back Better” took its place. It wasn’t only about roads, bridges and airports, Democrats were re-labeling everything, including social and civic projects as infrastructure.
Finally, and I wish I had remembered about the dialogue with Alice in the “Through the Looking Glass,” used in an article posted on Fox News.
“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.”
“The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.”
“The question is,” said Humpty Dumpty, “which is to be master — that’s all.”
It appears the public at large is seeing through the veneer of the moment and looking forward to fall elections in November for a quick change in leadership.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.