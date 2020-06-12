Last week, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, our nation came face to face with a tyrant of our own making. After the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by four police officers was filmed by a brave teenager on a smart phone, protests broke out in all 50 states of white, black, young, old, urban, rural, male and female.
Donald Trump responded by militarizing the police and politicizing the military to “take back the battlespaces.”
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence charged the King of England with “rendering the military independent of and superior to the civil power.” Trump abdicated, “Gen. Milley is in charge”.
Secretary of Defense Mike Esper, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Milley, and Atty. Gen. William Barr participated in a political stunt by Donald Trump for a photo op at the St. John’s Episcopal Church violating 200+ years of military tradition.
When confronted by the press to explain, Secretary Esper sheepishly said, “I didn’t know where I was going.”
He personifies how lost the Trump Republicans are.
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., a former Marine who saw combat in Iraq, sent Gen. Milley a letter asking, “Do you intend to obey illegal orders from the President?”
At that point, the retired Generals “couldn’t stay silent any longer.”
“Fully equipped riot police and troops violently, and without provocation, set upon the peaceful demonstrators there, manhandling and beating many of them, employing flash-bangs, riot-control agents, and pepper spray. These demonstrators had done nothing to warrant such an attack. The riot police had waded into these nonviolent American citizens … with the sole purpose of clearing the area around St. John’s Episcopal Church,” proclaimed retired 4 Star Gen. John Allen.
The self-proclaimed ‘ally of peaceful protesters,’ Donald Trump, then posed with an upside-down Bible for a photo-op.
“June 1, 2020. Remember the date. It may well signal the beginning of the end of the American experiment,” added Gen. Allen.
“When I joined the military, some 50 years ago, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” wrote retired 4 Star Marine Gen. James Mattis. “Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens — much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief, with military leadership standing alongside. Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us.”
“Instructions to our troops before the Normandy invasion (D-Day) reminded soldiers that the Nazi slogan for destroying us … was ‘Divide and Conquer,’ Our answer is ‘In Union There Is Strength,’” instructed Gen. Mattis.
Retired Special Forces Adm. William McCraven explains, “In the military, orders must be Moral, Legal, and Ethical.”
Then former White House chief of staff and retired Marine Gen. John Kelly said Americans should “look harder at who we elect” then condemned the character and ethics of Donald Trump.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat, authoritarian expert at New York University, observed, “This was an authoritarian spectacle – a lawless ruler (president) attacking protesters, using religion as a prop, and declaring war on his own people.”
Gail Helt, former CIA analyst and Professor of Securities/Intelligence Studies at King University in Bristol, Tennessee, said she saw democracy fall apart in Malaysia following anti-government protests.
“To watch this president become a pressing danger is really unnerving,” she said. “Peaceful protestors were tear gassed at the White House and a lawless rogue force of armed unmarked militia who shot rubber bullets into the crowd had no insignias, rank, or name tags. They can point guns at us, like Saddam’s special police. Could it happen here?”
And ironically, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged the U.S. authorities to respect Americans’ right for peaceful protest sparked by George Floyd’s death.
Silver Lining? All over the country some police are kneeling with protestors and putting down their riot shields. They know what’s at stake!
Lastly, Colin Powell, a Republican retired 4 Star Army General, announced he is voting for Joe Biden while Rs Mitt Romney and George W. Bush vow not to support Trump.
They know where we need to go!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
