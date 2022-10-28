One of my favorite Dr. Seuss books is “Green Eggs and Ham.” I’ve used it to train salespeople, highlighting the relentless times the inquisitor asks Sam-I-Am if he would try them.  The book was unconvincing, and since childhood I have never cared for eggs, even though my family ‘Suessed’ me many times, “would you like that with a…” The answer is no.  

However, an egg cost calculator seems timely as Americans purchasing power diminishes in our inflation ridden times. After buying groceries this past week, my wife commented that a dozen eggs cost $4.50 at the grocery. For me, it’s not a problem; like I said, scrambled, easy over, fried or poached – I don’t partake, but I realize because it’s a staple, the Federal Reserve tracks the price of eggs, like many other staples.