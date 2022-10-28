One of my favorite Dr. Seuss books is “Green Eggs and Ham.” I’ve used it to train salespeople, highlighting the relentless times the inquisitor asks Sam-I-Am if he would try them. The book was unconvincing, and since childhood I have never cared for eggs, even though my family ‘Suessed’ me many times, “would you like that with a…” The answer is no.
However, an egg cost calculator seems timely as Americans purchasing power diminishes in our inflation ridden times. After buying groceries this past week, my wife commented that a dozen eggs cost $4.50 at the grocery. For me, it’s not a problem; like I said, scrambled, easy over, fried or poached – I don’t partake, but I realize because it’s a staple, the Federal Reserve tracks the price of eggs, like many other staples.
A Sam-I-Am cost comparison of a breakfast of (green) eggs and ham shows how much the commodities have inflated. Two years ago, the national average for a dozen large eggs was $1.35, even cheaper than 10 years ago, when the average cost was $1.89. The current average price of boneless ham is $5.50 per pound while two years ago, it was $4.53.
As a result, predictions of a recession are certainly in the news. Amazon’s owner Jeff Bezos declares, “batten down the hatches,” as he crystal balls “probabilities” of a recession are in the future for the economy.
The annual inflation rate for the U.S. is 8.2% as of Sept. 30, after rising to 8.3% in August, according to U.S. Labor Department data published Oct. 13. Notably, the U.S. isn’t the only country facing a slowing economy. Risks of a worldwide slowdown are reported because of inflation, the high cost of energy and higher interest rates.
This ill-timed alliance of trouble is an indication of bad policy.
Bad policy, a direct result of the Biden Administration’s intentional limits on the fossil fuel industry, restricting drilling, is at the heart of our economic woes. A majority Democratic Congress is the other trigger after injecting trillions of dollars into the economy.
Energy independence would have alleviated the Russian or Saudi oil squeeze. There would be no reason to beg countries for oil or contemplate the purchase of oil from Communist regimes in South America.
Recent reports that fall and winter heating bills are expected to be higher is troublesome especially for those who use fossil fuel for warmth. Natural gas is up 180%, propane 87% and heating oil common in the Northeast is seeing hikes to 82% compared to 2020.
Our two-year Democratic dominance is almost over as Republican candidates are poised to switch roles in the House and Senate. Just 12 days from today, we vote.
Polls aren’t always predictors; we have experienced polling inaccuracy for years and their chilling effect. Yet most legitimate pollsters are revealing consistent responses nationwide about an electorate worried about the direction of our country. Challenges abound; not only the price of eggs, ham, and everything else, but scary things like unchecked crime rampant in communities nationwide.
Democrats thought abortion would be the issue that tipped the election their way, but it barely made the list when compared with all the negatives. In Kentucky pro-life advocates hope to change the state’s Constitution with an amendment to ban abortions. Voting yes means it becomes part of Kentucky’s Constitution. “Yes” is the conservative position.
As I said, many are predicting a victory for conservatives across the country. But a prediction might provide an excuse for some to skip the election and treat it unimportant. Remember, this and every election is important. can and will make a difference when you vote.
Perhaps that is a pessimistic approach on my part. Hopefully, Democrats, Independents and Republicans are simply fed up with the current chaos across the nation. I really believe that is the case.
In the meantime, I will ask, would you vote, in a box, with a fox, in a house, with a mouse, in a car, on a train, in a tree, in the rain, with a goat, or on a boat? Would you? How about just at the polling location?
