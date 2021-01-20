“I have a bad feeling about this” is an iconic line from the Star Wars saga which comes to mind as the beginning of the Biden presidency begins. We are about to enter a period of extreme, self-inflicted peril due to the election of the least competent president since James Buchanan.
Joe Biden is the essence of mediocrity. First elected to the Senate when Barack Obama was 11 years old, he served there for 36 years and accomplished nothing. He graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965 with a C average and rank of 506 of 688 (26th percentile). He then graduated from law school at Syracuse University in 1968, ranked 76 of 85 (11th percentile), and passed the Delaware bar in 1969.
Biden’s career was going nowhere when he won a seat in the United States Senate in 1972 and was thereby rescued from poverty and obscurity. Containing only three counties, Delaware is our second-smallest state and one of eight with populations that justify only one member of the U.S. House. Delaware also is a one-party Democrat state. The present state senate is 14 to 7 Democrat, the present state house is 26 to 15 Democrat, and the governor is a Democrat.
Put these factors together and you see that Delaware is a very easy state for a Democrat to win and hold. Campaigning is easy, limited, inexpensive and almost unnecessary. This partly explains why Biden’s presidential campaigns in 1988 and 2008 got nowhere and why his 2020 campaign was, shall we say, low-key.
Biden never was a whiz kid or fireball and now he is about to become our oldest president ever. He is an old man, aged 78, (I can say that because I am one year older), who has had some serious health issues including two brain aneurysms in 1988 and symptoms of mental decline more recently. According to WebMD (https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/news/20201028/a-closer-look-at-joe-bidens-health), Biden has a 79% chance of surviving one term and a 70% chance of surviving two. This tells me Biden has the statistical probability of 21% of dying during his first term and a 30% probability of dying during a second.
Why does this matter? Why does this give me a bad feeling? It does because our tripartite system of government applies primarily to domestic policy and politics, not international politics and foreign policy. We can muddle through bad domestic policy and the results can be tragic but survivable. Bad foreign policy, however, can be extremely dangerous and is mostly the province of the president.
Biden has made it clear he rejects Trump’s foreign policy of “America first.” Foreign policy definitely plays second fiddle to his domestic policies of diversity, environmentalism, open borders, defunding the police and military, ending energy independence, destroying the NRA and defending abortion. If, however, America does not put America first, who will?
We have three major national adversaries today, China, Russia and Iran. Of the three, China is by far the most dangerous. Russia and Iran can make mischief but little more. Their populations are comparatively small, their climates are harsh, their economies are primitive and their peoples are restive. China, however, with roughly 1.5 billion people, has a population about five times ours, a climate similar to ours, a modern economy second only to ours and a docile population.
The Russian and Iranian regimes are more concerned with survival than expansion but China is focused on expansion, and there is nothing it will not do to achieve this goal. After reading an article in India Today about the World Health Organization’s investigation into the origins of the coronavirus (https://www.indiatoday.in/coronavirus-outbreak/story/who-begins-covid-virus-origin-probe-china-us-fact-sheet-wuhan-lab-deserve-scrutiny-1759860-2021-01-17), I believe it is looking increasingly likely that the “Wu Flu” did not originate in a wet market in Wuhan and might have come from a biological warfare laboratory there to be released to wreak havoc all over the world. China will continue to expand its hostilities against us while Biden and his fellow Democrats weaken us both domestically and internationally.
When the time is right, China likely will attack Taiwan and North Korea will attack South Korea simultaneously with a massive blitzkrieg. How far beyond that it will go I will not venture to say but China’s goal is to be the world’s new and only superpower. How will Biden and Harris react to this? They will likely blame it on Trump and then read the latest diversity report.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
