Public Citizen has filed an ethics complaint against Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, accusing the Kentucky Republican of betraying his oath of office by coordinating the trial rules and procedures with Donald Trump’s lawyers.
Robert Weissman of Public Citizen said, “The public declarations by Senator McConnell that his role in the impeachment process is to coordinate with the White House and thereby make a mockery of the trial directly contradict his oath of impartiality.”
“If the public views the trial as rigged and a hasty ‘not guilty’ verdict from the Senate will not be seen by the public as grounds for exoneration.”
“This is not about whether McConnell has views on Trump’s guilt or whether he has reached a conclusion based on the available evidence. It’s about whether he will design a process that aims to render impartial justice. He has made clear he has no intention of doing so,” says Mr. Weissman.
Just as the House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump, McConnell announced publicly that he would be coordinating Trump’s defense in the Senate trial directly with the administration.
“Everything I do during this I’m coordinating with White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this,” McConnell said.
In the ethics complaint filed with the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Ethics, Public Citizen accused McConnell of violating his “oath under the U.S. Constitution as well as the rules of the Senate requiring impartiality and warrant recusal from the proceedings.”
The complaint goes on: “the Senate Select Committee on Ethics shall investigate whether Senator McConnell has violated the oath of office under the Constitution and oath of impartiality under Senate rules and, if that is found to be the case, take appropriate remedial actions through recusal from the impeachment proceedings.”
The Senate has sole power to try and convict all impeachments by two-thirds of the members present. Article 1, Section 3 of the Constitution states: “When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on oath or affirmation.” The Constitution does not specify the contents of the oath, but the Constitution implies an obligation to administer impartial justice in impeachment proceedings.
The latest “Rules of Procedure and Practice in the Senate When Sitting on Impeachments Trials,” were drafted by former Sens. Robert Dole (R-Kansas) and Robert Byrd (D-W.V.) and adopted unanimously by the Senate in 1986.
These rules provide that “the presiding officer shall administer the oath hereinafter provided to the members of the Senate … whose duty it shall be to take the same.”
The oath: “Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help you God.”
The notion of impartial justice is crucial to upholding Constitutional values and securing the American people’s confidence in the essential fairness of any Senate trial.
If not, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell presiding over a “kangaroo court” in the U.S. Senate not only mocks the institution but undermines our Constitutional system of government.
In the words of Lawrence Tribe, Chief Justice John Roberts’ professor at Harvard Law, says, “ to take a “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” posture with respect to any president…is to establish that one is committing perjury when swearing to the Chief Justice of the United States…that one will strive to do “impartial justice.”
That special oath, ever since the impeachment trial of Andrew Johnson in 1868, has required every senator to commit, on pain of perjury, to “do impartial justice.”
News Flash: If Speaker Pelosi had sent the Articles to the Senate right away, Mr. McConnell would have rammed a “not guilty” vote through. The Republican caucus would be breathing a sigh of relief.
Thankfully, we have mounting evidence that will help the American people root out the deep corruption of the Trump administration. 70% of the American public want a fair Senate trial with witnesses (Bolton, Parnas, Pompeo, Perry) and documents from the White House.
Now we have a chance for the senators to put country over party and perform “impartial justice.”
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.