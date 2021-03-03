One of the recent ideas proposed by some Democrats was for Congress to use the 14th Amendment to ensure that Donald Trump is unable to ever become President again. Does Congress have that power?
Section 3 of Amendment XIV states the following: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
The theory is that Congress could determine that Donald Trump engaged in insurrection or gave “aid or comfort” to those who did and therefore deny him from holding the office of President again. Is this a legitimate interpretation of this section? I claim that it is not. This section mentions nothing about Congress being able to decide who engaged in insurrection or rebellion. In the historical context, this refers to those who served in the government or armed forces of the Confederate States of America. Congress would not be determining who those individuals were. Rather, it was the official military and government records from the recent war. Congress had no discretion in determining who fit into that category.
Secondly, note that the banned offices are Representative, Senator, elector, officers of the United States, and officers of a State. The President and Vice President are not mentioned. I believe that this omission was deliberate. For Congress to be able to prevent an individual from being able to run for President would be a serious violation of the separation of powers.
Might the President be considered an officer of the United States since the Constitution does refer to the presidency as being an “Office?” The problem with that view is that Section 3 of Article II states that the President “shall commission all the Officers of the United States.” Since the President does not commission himself, he is not constitutionally considered an officer of the United States. This is reinforced by the phrase in Section 4 of Article II, “The President, Vice President, and all civil officers of the United States.” These are three mutually exclusive categories.
Congress thus has no constitutional authority under the 14th Amendment to ban someone from running for President. The only way which Congress could have banned Donald Trump from doing so is to have convicted him during the impeachment trial. Paragraph 7 of Section 3 of Article I states that “Judgment in cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States.” This would have required two-thirds of the Senate, a requirement met by neither of the two impeachment attempts against him. Considering that Trump was no longer President shows that the Senate’s trial was itself unconstitutional. Whatever one thinks of Donald Trump, he remains free to run for President again. Whether he is nominated or elected is up to the voters, not up to Congress. This is as it should be.
Keith A. York is a Murray resident, chemist, Murray State alumnus, and political conservative independently sharing his views.
