In honor of Earth Day tomorrow, I thought it timely to discuss the advantages of consuming a plant-based diet. Diets that are high in plant foods are associated with improving health outcomes, as opposed to meat-heavy diets which tend be more strongly associated with negative health outcomes. So, diet most assuredly plays a role in health, but did you know that our dietary habits can have considerable negative impacts on the environment?
According to a systematic review by Godfray, et al. published in the journal Science in 2018, negatively impacting health is not the only problem associated with consuming a diet heavily reliant upon meat. Many studies have shown that meat production, which is driven by high consumer demand for meat, may be detrimental to the environment.
Many people already know that cows produce the greenhouse gas methane; in fact, the greatest contribution of methane to the atmosphere comes from meat production. Cows contribute the most greenhouse gas emissions, followed by other mammals; poultry appears to produce the least emissions. The problem is not just greenhouse gases. Agriculture uses more freshwater than “any other human activity,” and one-third of those resources are used for rearing livestock.
While meat may be a very concentrated source of nutrients, diets that are high in meat consumption are associated with the development of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and colorectal cancer. They contribute to high intakes of fat, particularly saturated fat, and lower intakes of fiber; both of those dietary habits can lead to high cholesterol levels and contribute to obesity, which increases risk of developing obesity-related chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.
Plant-based diets, on the other hand, are high in fiber, low in saturated fat (aka “bad fats”) and high in unsaturated fats (aka “good fats”). Consuming a high fiber diet as well as one rich with unsaturated fats are key nutritional strategies for reducing risk of developing chronic diseases.
If we know that eating more plants is good for our health and meat production is bad for the planet, does that mean we should all become vegetarian? The answer to that is an unequivocal, “No.” People choose vegetarianism (eating animal products like cheese or eggs but abstaining from meat) or veganism (not consuming any animal products) for a variety of personal reasons, such as concerns about personal health or animal rights, but they are not appropriate for everyone.
When you consume a plant-based diet, it simply means that the majority of your calories come from plant sources, not animal sources. Some strategies for adopting this dietary pattern include:
• Make sure that fruits, vegetables and whole grains (i.e., plant foods) make up at least half of your plate.
• Make a conscious effort to not consume meat at every meal. Forego the bacon and eggs for breakfast and chose cereal or oatmeal instead. Go meatless for dinner at least one night each week.
• Once a week, choose to not consume meat for an entire day.
There are numerous resources available on plant-based diets. The Mediterranean diet is a plant-based diet, so is MyPlate. My favorite is the DASH Diet - DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. The driving principal behind this diet is to maximize potassium intake and minimize sodium intake by focusing on eating fresh fruits and vegetables, which are the best sources of potassium, and minimizing consumption of processed foods, which are notoriously high in sodium.
Beans. Beans. They’re good for your heart. The more you eat, the more you protect the earth for future generations. Happy Earth Day!
