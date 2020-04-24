What we see unfolding in our country today is the politics of hate and all the sick side effects that go with it. Rahm Emmanuel is known for saying “Never let a crisis go to waste,” and the radical left is following his advice, going to new depths by attacking President Trump at every turn. They are relentless.
As we consider the coronavirus pandemic and the criticisms of President Trump’s response to it, let us begin by asking if there is anything in Hillary Clinton’s record that suggests she would have done better. She had no record of accomplishment as Secretary of State, Senator from New York or First Lady. Her handling of the Benghazi massacre was a disaster and her health care plan could not get out of committee in a Democrat-controlled Congress. The Clinton Foundation was designed to be and is an organization for legal graft. She (and many others) supported the globalization of the economy, the closing of thousands of American factories and mines and the loss of millions of jobs, and she made fun of those left unemployed by calling them “deplorables.” The best indicator of future behavior being past behavior, there is nothing in Mrs. Clinton’s record to suggest she would have dealt with the coronavirus pandemic effectively.
Donald Trump has his faults, but his critics should make some effort to be accurate and fair. The news website Avios compiled a comprehensive timeline of how the coronavirus pandemic unfolded (https://www.axios.com/timeline-the-early-days-of-chinas-coronavirus-outbreak-and-cover-up-ee65211a-afb6-4641-97b8-353718a5faab.html). “This timeline, compiled from information reported by the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, the South China Morning Post and other sources, shows that China's cover-up and the delay in serious measures to contain the virus lasted about three weeks.” The first victim in China fell ill Dec. 10, 2019, and the local epidemic was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Dec. 31, 2019.
This was when crucial time was lost. A report by the University of Southampton’s population mapping group WorldPop on March 11, 2020 “... found that if interventions in (China) could have been conducted one week, two weeks, or three weeks earlier, cases could have been reduced by 66 percent, 86 percent and 95 percent respectively – significantly limiting the geographical spread of the disease.” (https://www.southampton.ac.uk/news/2020/03/covid-19-china.page)
During January, the USCDC and other agencies took nine preparatory steps and on Jan. 31, President Trump declared a national health emergency and instituted travel restrictions, for which he was denounced for alarmism and racial discrimination. Speaker Pelosi said Trump’s action was discrimination in search of policy.
SIX WEEKS later, March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally managed to declare the coronavirus a pandemic. Thus, President Trump, rather than being late to respond, actually was six weeks ahead of WHO. A book rather than a column would be needed to detail the collusion between China and WHO.
President Trump’s critics, acting as if he were playing golf in Florida or sleeping on the job, conveniently neglect to mention that his impeachment trial was underway at this time, having begun Jan. 16, 2020, and concluding with his never-in-doubt acquittal Feb. 5. He was also busy preparing and delivering his State of the Union address. If he was preoccupied with other things, he had every right to be.
In his letter published in the April 8 issue of this newspaper Mr. David Overbey decries the unavailability of COVID-19 tests and declares this to be “unacceptable.” He describes the whole process as a “complete failure.” Yet, on the same day, this newspaper says MCCH now offers curbside testing.
An article in City Journal by John Tierney dated April 8, 2020 titled “The FDA Graveyard” (https://www.city-journal.org/fda-bureaucracy-hindering-covid-19-fight) expectedly blames the testing delay on the FDA’s “esoteric regulations that have continually slowed the battle against the virus for the past three months.” The FDA requires drugs and procedures be both safe and effective, and COVID-19, being novel, requires time for testing to make these determinations.
The left begins with the premise that Trump is a terrible person. Everything he does is wrong and must be criticized and opposed. For Chuck Todd of NBC News and his leftist colleagues to indicate he “has blood on his hands” is irrational, propagandistic, hateful demagoguery at its worst. Not only do we have a pandemic of COVID-19, we have a pandemic of hate. Is this really necessary? Is it helpful? What does it accomplish? Does it contribute anything to overcoming COVID-19? Why don’t they do something positive for a change?
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
