It is a week before the election – and many of my Democratic friends are worried that young people, and even some older ones who oppose Republican policies in our state and nation, will not bother voting.
By not voting, such people are unwittingly aiding the efforts being made by legislators in red states to suppress voting by minority citizens and the poor they think likely to vote Democratic.
Many people today do not vote because they are not energized and they are not energized because they find politics today either too depressing or too confusing. Things like the moral turpitude of our president and his many cronies and talk of impeachment are simply too abstract. They don’t affect the non-voters daily lives unless they happen to be members of one of the groups attacked by Matt Bevin during the past three years: teachers, other public retirees and those on Medicaid.
Those of us old enough to remember the counterculture of the 1960s wonder if the lack of such a culture today might by a reason for the lack of political energy among the under-50 group?
Recently, a member of my tribe — retired history professors — published an article on this very subject in the LA Progressive blog.
“We are social creatures,” wrote Professor Walter G. Moss, and “like fish in water, we need a sustaining element to surround us. We need a counterculture, or an opposing culture or way of life, to embolden our emotions and imagination.”
Like me, Professor Moss doesn’t think everything about the 1960s was positive, especially the slogan “Don’t trust anyone over 30.” This culture emphasized “self-awareness” too much and the welfare of the community — the common good — too little. That may be why many ‘60s hippies ended being lured into the system of capitalist consumerism, even becoming CEOs of major corporations, which, in the words of Christopher Lasch, in The Culture of Narcissism (1978), “goaded the masses into an unappeasable appetite not only for goods but for new experiences and personal fulfillment.”
We still suffer from a high level of self-love, encouraged by the social media and Twitter. In 2017, Moss reminded me, Newsweek ran a story entitled, “Is Rampant Narcissism Undermining American Democracy?” I wonder if the election of Donald Trump inspired that?
Moss, like many of us, is aware that many Americans dislike Donald Trump and what he and his minions are doing to America. Yet we no longer feel we have bright and righteous causes like the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement to trigger our emotions and send us into the streets. We also lack the music that stirred our emotions? Where are the consciousness-raising songwriters of today? Are their voices buried by the internet chatter on our phones? The larger-than-life heroes of our youth — Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy — were assassinated and not replaced in the next generation.
We do have spokespersons for change. Consider Wendell Berry, who has been urging us for decades to save ourselves with sustainable farming. There is also Bill McKibben, the environmental activist, who warned us about “The End of Nature” in 1989, and just this year wrote “Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out?” Even Pope Francis has warned us that human life itself is at stake if we continue to destroy our planet.
Yet the sheer scope and nature of the problems Berry and McKibben address can discourage young people from voting. In the 1960s, we believed that we could bring about real change. It is now harder to believe that.
We can, however, cling to the emotional boost provided by the Parkland students who convinced Florida to put restrictions on guns. We also have the hopeful example of Greta Thunberg, who has energized millions of students to insist that leaders address climate issues.
Walter Moss remembers that Bob Dylan’s song “The Times They Are A-Changin’” contained the verse: “Come gather ‘round, people, wherever you roam, and admit that the waters around you have grown.” Given rising sea levels, writes Moss, “those lines remain relevant today.”
Maybe the words from another verse also apply: “Come senators, congressmen, please heed the call. Don’t stand in the doorway, don’t block up the hall.”
Maybe Bob Dylan could sing that verse to the Republican congressmen who stormed into a congressional hearing last week in an attempt to disrupt Adam Schiff’s impeachment investigation.
And we all need to vote next Tuesday.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
