In the late 1990s, during President Bill Clinton’s second term, Newt Gingrich became Speaker of the Republican Party majority in the House of Representatives. Newt then made a significant change in the tone of American politics, largely unnoticed at the time, when he instructed his Republican colleagues to refer to their Democratic colleagues as enemies instead of opponents.
Gingrich’s action deepened the emotional wedge between both left and right, Democrats and Republicans, in our national government.
In the 23 years that have elapsed since that time, moderate senators and representatives — those willing to work in a problem-solving way “across the aisle” — have nearly disappeared from the Republican Party, and have been reduced in number among Democrats.
We simply do not trust each other, and certainly don’t trust Congress or “the government in Washington.”
Consider these words, published in last month’s Atlantic Monthly, not by a leftist liberal, but by James Mattis, a former member of the Trump administration: “Our politics are paralyzing the country. We practice suspicion and contempt where trust is needed, imposing a sentence of anger and loneliness on others and ourselves. We scorch our opponents with language that precludes compromise. We talk about what divides us and seldom acknowledge what unites us.”
Mathis added that “what is dangerous is not that people have serious differences. It is the tone — the snarl, the scorn, the lacerating despair.”
And, by the way, he did not blame this only on Democrats, as the Newt Gingrich playbook recommends.
My American Heritage Dictionary gives as its first definition of trust a “firm reliance on the integrity, ability, or character of a person or thing.” It also tells me that other words for trust include “faith, confidence, and dependence.”
Wow! This may be the problem! How can we have faith and confidence in leaders who lack integrity, which my dictionary defines as “steadfast adherence to a strict ethical or moral code”?
Many Americans today — from both major political parties — see our nation’s capital as a swamp of dishonesty and lies, things condemned by all moral codes. Media counters have kept track of well over 15,000 “untruths” told by our president over three years, just to cite one example. Some senators and congressmen and Fox News are not far behind.
We have all heard many Republicans say that while they “don’t like Trump as a person,” referring to his nasty tweets and lack of integrity, but they “do like his policies.”
But how likely is it that policies advanced by people who lack integrity and that are delivered — to use Mathis’ words — in a tone of “snarl, scorn, and lacerating despair,” will promote the common good? Hard to imagine. Could this be one reason why we are so distrustful of government today?
Do we have a country dominated by the rich and administered by the dishonest and unethical? If so, it only makes sense to be distrustful.
Of course, we don’t have to accept this situation. Beyond voting out politicians who are dishonest and untrustworthy, there are smaller, immediate steps we can take. Here is one of them.
In 2017, one concerned citizen established a movement called Common Good Governing. There are now over 600 people in this group who want to replace “typical politicians” in the U.S. House of Representatives with people committed to problem solving. They supported candidates for the U.S House in 2018 who were interested in changing the political tone and working with members from either party to solve problems most Americans want addressed, including climate change, immigration reform, job production and income inequality.
Some candidates supported were Republicans and others Democrats. Some won and some lost. All members of Common Good Governing are volunteers who do as much or as little as they can to support the cause of good government in district across the country. There are no dues. CGG (not yet on Google) does not endorse or financially support candidates but does share ideas and demographic research that might help them run a successful campaign.
Interested? Email me and I can tell you more.
Efforts like those of CGG can help us save our country. If these and similar efforts fail, we will soon enter the final years of the republic established in 1789.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
