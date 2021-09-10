To the editor:
In response to the letter to the editor by Mr. Strieter on Aug. 26, one can see why such a large percentage of Americans feel so “entitled.”
1. Start when they are babies … by promising our young girls if they have a child they will receive $300 a month, in addition to other government payments.
2. Give university students free classes for two years? My son went to MSU and paid everything for five years. It took five years to get his degree because he had to work to pay for tuition and books. He stayed at home because there was no money for him to live on campus. His dad was a World War II vet and went to Germany, but never was on the front lines. He came home, an addict to vodka, which I did not know when we married. Soon it was revealed and two children and 15 years later, we were divorced. My children never received any financial help from their dad or the government. But both learned to work. My son has now retired from USEC in Paducah and my daughter retired from driving a school bus for over 20 years.
3. I have always worked … as a hairdresser for many years, then as a Realtor in my later life. I am so happy I had that opportunity to work and provide for myself and my family, and that I live in a country where we can have those freedoms – not that we depend on the government for everything.
4. I am now 93 years young and only take one prescribed medication. I realize there are many who require more medicine and whose medications are so expensive. But why do I sometimes see older folks, like myself, in the doctor’s office with a plastic bag full of pills? Free medicine and free health care would only encourage more addictions in dependency on drugs!
Mr. Strieter, I pray Congressman Comer does not vote for President Biden‘s American family plan. I think $5 trillion plus ($5,000,000,000,000) debt in six months of Mr. Biden‘s term is more than enough!
Jean Turner Bird
Murray
To the editor:
I write to encourage my fellow citizens to support removing the Robert E. Lee statue from the town square. Nothing against Lee, but what has he to do with Murray or Calloway? Lee never visited Murray; he never knew Murray existed, nor cared about any of the inhabitants. Why do we honor this outsider with a statue on our town square?
The only real explanation is that Lee is a symbol of the Confederacy and the legal system of white supremacy and black slavery it fought to preserve. People who idealized the antebellum system erected Lee statues across the South as defiant symbols against racial equality. Our statue is such a symbol. Its message is that Murray embraces the view that black people are inferior and deserve to be treated as less than human. As such, it is inherently offensive to our black friends, neighbors and co-workers. Common decency demands we remove it.
This is not to rewrite history. I sympathize with descendants of Confederate soldiers who wish to honor their ancestors. Many fought not to preserve slavery, but in the service of their states, and I don’t fault their descendants for honoring them, but the town square is not the place. We have such monuments in Chestnut Park, where we recognize Calloway residents who fought in all wars; a memorial for Calloway’s confederate veterans would be appropriate there.
However, leaving the statue in a unique place of honor on the town square suggests more than a memorial to Confederate soldiers. It suggests that the ideals of the Confederacy are themselves precious to Murray, and that is highly offensive. The statue as it is placed is a middle finger to every black citizen of our community, many of whose families have lived here since before the Civil war. This is shameful! Murray isn’t a community of white supremacists. We cannot permit communal symbols that reflect such racist values.
Warren Edminster
Murray
