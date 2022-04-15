To the editor:
While voting to give themselves a pay raise for their part-time job, Republicans in Frankfort, including our local leaders Mary Beth Imes and Jason Howell, have cut food assistance to more than half a million vulnerable Kentuckians, most of them children, the disabled and seniors, reduced help for workers who lost their jobs and created barriers to food and health care assistance.
The average lawmaker in Frankfort makes $65,339, with Senate President Robert Stivers making almost $98,000. They don’t want Kentucky working class families struggling to raise their kids to receive much-needed food and medical assistance, but they’ll take a large check from the government.
They either don’t understand the struggles of many Kentucky families or probably, even worse, don’t care. They slashed the safety net in a session when they are trying to increase the sales tax on what you pay at the register while eliminating what millionaires pay in income tax, giving the wealthy a $55,000 tax break. Kansas tried this tax approach from 2012 to 2017 and virtually bankrupted the state. Rep. Imes and Sen. Howell have endorsed this dangerous ill-conceived revenue program as a “step toward tax code modernization.” (see the Ledger & Times, April 8, 2022, page 1)
In trying to create more hoops for struggling Kentuckians to jump through to receive food and medical benefits, the legislature worked to take away assistance from those who need it the most, instead of cutting bureaucracy the so-called “party of small government” created additional levels of bureaucracy and rules that will cost somewhere between $255 to $431 million for additional staff and technology. Thousands of eligible Kentuckians will lose out on benefits according to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
While refusing to give our teachers and school support staff a raise, Republicans are also increasing their own pension. Shameful conduct, to say the very least.
Terry Strieter
Murray
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
