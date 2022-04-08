To the editor:
In Tuesday’s paper, there was a story which quoted from a statement by Calloway County School Superintendent Tres Settle. Mr. Settle was quoted as saying “There is no evidence or research to show that charter schools improve student achievement; conversely, they often serve as a segregation catalyst with stringent admission requirements that exclude students who may struggle academically or behaviorally.”
The first of these statements is completely and utterly wrong, and the second is often wrong. There is some research that indicates that some kinds of charter schools do not improve student learning compared to district schools, but there is also an abundance of evidence that many charter schools increase measures of student learning (i.e., test scores), improve graduation rates, and increase the likelihood of college enrollment. Such research has appeared in peer-reviewed journals over a number of years. Researchers who have found these results include Caroline M. Hoxby, Douglas Harris, Dan Goldhaber, Eric Eide, Will Dobbie, Roland Fryer, Jonah Rockoff, Dominic Brewer, Sarah Cordes, C. Kirabo Jackson, Joshua Angrist, Susan Dynarski, Ron Zimmer, Eugenia Toma, and many others. I am happy to provide full citations to anyone who is interested in learning more about this.
The second claim is correct in a few cases, but is generally incorrect. Much of the research actually involves experimental research designs in which applicants for charter schools are placed in a lottery, with successful applicants gaining entry into a charter school and the remaining applicants left to the district schools. Because of the random nature of case assignment, there should be no demographic effects on learning outcomes. Research using these designs has provided some of the strongest evidence of the efficacy of charter schools. It has also found that charter schooling is particularly beneficial for lower income students and students who are racial minorities.
Jim Clinger
Murray
