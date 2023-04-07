“The lotus flower is a reminder of the beauty that comes from change, the magic that a new beginning brings, and the seed of potential that’s buried in the most unlikely places.” – Jennifer Williamson

Slipping my kayak into the lake that day I had no idea that I was going to experience a new beginning. I believed that the rush of endorphins from vigorously powering my kayak around the lake for a couple of hours was the magic that my body and mind needed. Little did I know that I was about to get a refresher course on the importance of paying close attention to even the most unlikely of places. 