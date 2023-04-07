“The lotus flower is a reminder of the beauty that comes from change, the magic that a new beginning brings, and the seed of potential that’s buried in the most unlikely places.” – Jennifer Williamson
Slipping my kayak into the lake that day I had no idea that I was going to experience a new beginning. I believed that the rush of endorphins from vigorously powering my kayak around the lake for a couple of hours was the magic that my body and mind needed. Little did I know that I was about to get a refresher course on the importance of paying close attention to even the most unlikely of places.
My first order of business was to get properly warmed so I decided to go for a paddle down the shoreline slowly. It had been so long since I had been in my kayak that I had forgotten the feeling you get while gliding along on the still water. The tensions of life seemed to leave my body almost immediately upon sitting down in the vessel.
I gazed around and watched the morning sunlight shimmer on the glass-like surface of the lake. I thought for a moment about what a beautiful blessing we have all been bestowed through nature. A familiar sound came from somewhere above.
It was the call of an osprey so I stopped paddling and scanned the treetops that towered above the shoreline. The stunning raptor was keeping a close eye on me from its nest of sticks perched on top of a tree. Inspired by the sight of the osprey, I decided to spend some time searching for the great egrets, ducks, geese, and great blue herons that frequented the lake instead of working out. It was as if my heart had been opened up to the seed of potential that the world has to offer.
A shadow slowly passed over my kayak while I drifted along the shallow water near the bank searching for more signs of wildlife. I instinctively lifted my face skyward to see what had momentarily obscured the brilliant sun. All I could make out was the outline of a dark figure soaring against the brilliant blue sky.
The giant wings of the creature spread out wide as it silently floated through the air. I immediately recognized the stately silhouette. It was that of a great egret but since it was passing between my position on the lake and the sun above I could not make out anything else about the rather large bird.
My eyes were glued to its path and I absentmindedly pulled out my camera and turned to follow it. I continued paddling away from the shore and across the open water of the lake building speed with each powerful stroke without even realizing what I was doing. My focus was 100 percent on getting a picture of the giant white bird. It came as a complete shock when the kayak collided with an unknown object and lurched violently to a stop.
I gathered my composure and quickly surveyed my predicament. The kayak might have struck a submerged log or run up onto a mud bar and become stuck in a mass of underwater weeds. Thick vegetation grabbed at the paddle as I tried to use it to push away from whatever I had hit. The aquatic plants lurked just beneath the surface as if they were waiting to spring a surprise attack on any unsuspecting victim.
They completely ensnared the blade of the paddle and held it like a prisoner. I pulled and pulled but to no avail. One last pull with all of the strength that I could muster finally ripped the blade from its submerged captors. The ensuing momentum nearly sent my entire body into the murky water.
I struggled in vain to free my kayak from the muck and mire of the shallows while a feeling of dread overtook me. For a moment it seemed like I was going to be forced to take on the vegetation, thick mud, and black water that seemed to practically swallow up my small craft. Then the silhouetted great egret drew my attention as it landed mere feet away from me.
The stunning creature gently floated down into a sea of green discs that appeared to just be floating on the surface of the lake. I watched while he wandered about the giant emerald-colored circles in water that barely covered his feet. He finally came to a stop in the middle of the vegetation and for the first time, I noticed the exquisite flowers that adorned the top of the plants.
The great egret looked directly at me and then turned to the side as if to point out the blooms of the incredible American lotus to me. I watched for him to begin stalking prey but he just stood there. The contrast of the brilliant white great egret against the green hues of the nearly two-foot wide leaves of the American lotus was striking but my attention was on the seemingly perfect flower of the lotus rising above the dark, muddy water.
The American lotus is an emergent aquatic plant which means that it rises out of the lakes, swamps, and ponds in which it grows. Although it is rooted deep in the mud that lies beneath the water the petioles can grow up to six feet long and sprout broad circular leaves and flowers. There are no slits in the leaves of the American lotus which makes it easy to distinguish from water lilies. This emergence begins in the spring and continues throughout the summer.
Their range extends throughout much of the United States with the plant being found in the waters of 31 states including Kentucky and all of the Southeast. The American lotus grows in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Honduras as well. The northern part of its range extends to Minnesota and it is believed that some Native American cultures carried the plant on their journey north as a food source.
The entire plant is edible and rich in nutrients. Newly emerging leaves and petioles can be cooked and are similar to spinach. Flower petals may also be used in salads and are often used to make tea. Seeds, fruits, and the tubers of American lotus all offer varying tastes and nutrients. The tubers can be the size of a human arm and taste similar to a sweet potato. They can be roasted, baked, mashed, or used in recipes.
The seeds and fruits are extremely versatile as well. The seeds have a sweet, nutty flavor that reminds many of chestnuts. Fruits and seeds from the plant are eaten raw, roasted, candied, or even ground up into flour for bread.
The American lotus blossom is a dramatically beautiful flower that grows up to a foot in diameter with 22-25 petals. The flowers bloom one at a time but only last for three days after they open up. It is easily one of the most recognizable flowers in North America and its perfection offers a stark contrast to the muck from which it grows.
I got lost in my thoughts as I pondered the alabaster flowers that surrounded me. It struck me as miraculous that these perfect beauties remained pristine and white while sitting mere inches above the filthy black water of that end of the lake. The blossoms reminded me of the beauty that comes from change. Just a few days earlier I hiked around that very same part of the lake and it appeared completely devoid of life.
I thought about the fact that lotus flowers have sprung forth from seeds that were over 13,000 years old. No wonder the flower has become a symbol of rebirth and purity for more than two billion people that practice Buddhism, Hinduism, and other religions around the world. Practically every divinity in Asian religions is depicted seated on or being born from lotus blossoms. It is even said that lotus seedlings filled the steps of Gautama Buddha.
While I considered the ancient symbol of purity and beauty holding itself above the filthy water that has been interpreted throughout the ages as sin, imperfection, and Earthly desires I realized that the seed of potential really is buried in the most unlikely places.
