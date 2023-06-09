The 2023 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly ended just two short months ago. Since then, my colleagues and I laid the groundwork for another successful, productive legislative interim.

The legislative interim plays a vital role in the lawmaking process. This time is dedicated to discussing issues that are prevalent throughout the state and nation and looking at potential solutions that can be brought to the commonwealth through legislative action in the next regular session. 2024 will be what is known as a “budget year,” which means the General Assembly will pass two-year spending plans for the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government, as well as a budget for our investment in road and infrastructure construction. It is also a “long” session with 60 legislative days, which means our work as lawmakers starts now as we tailor our agenda.