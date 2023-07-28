For six of the nine justices on the Supreme Court and conservative columnists such as George F. Will, the answer to this question is a loud YES.
Chief Justice John Roberts long opposed affirmative action, the practice of using race as one criterion in hiring. In higher education it was used in freshman student admissions. In 2006, Roberts wrote in an opinion: “It is a sordid business, this dividing us up by race,” and in the recent decision ending Affirmative Action he wrote that “the right to a public education must be made available to all on equal terms.” George Will wrote that this decision was an appropriate defeat for progressives, “who, in the name of ‘equity,’ seek not the elimination but expansion of racial discrimination.” (CNN and Washington Post, 6-29-23)
The problem with this argument is that it ignores the existence of systemic racism, the racial bias built into institutional practices. Harvard University rejected applications from highly qualified Asians in order to admit less qualified black students. Roberts believes this practice violates the 14th Amendment to the Constitution which says no state “can deny to any person ... the equal protection of the laws.”
Roberts and other conservatives who deny the existence of systematic racism say that when Harvard decides to admit African-American rather than Asian students, it asserts one race is better than another. If that were true, even the anti-racist historian Ibram Kendi would agree with them.
But affirmative action was never a remedy for personal racism, but a way to combat systemic racism. Since AA did not succeed in doing this, it became unpopular among both liberals and conservatives in recent years. It is important to recognize that systemic racism still exists.
To see this, let’s compare that theoretical Asian student Harvard turned down with a theoretical African-American. The Asian student’s family does not have a history of slavery among its ancestors nor has it been subject to Jim Crow laws and rejection based on skin color to the same extent as the black applicant. Asian families have not been denied home loans and the opportunity which home ownership gives to a family to build wealth over time.
Asian applicants to Harvard probably didn’t experience the poverty many of the African-American students did. With generally strong family ties, Asian students probably don’t have the same problems with self-esteem and fears that many black applicants do. I suspect that Asian student driver is not as worried about being stopped by the police for a minor infraction and then being mistreated by police as are black drivers often are.
I am not saying that Asian students are superior to those of other skin colors; that would be racist.
What I am saying is that Asians have been treated better or discriminated against less than have African-Americans. Affirmative action was designed to give black people a leg up; it has its strengths and weaknesses, as do all such attempts to solve long-term social injustices.
Therefore, when Justice Roberts writes that “the right to a public education must be made available to all on equal terms,” he is being either terribly naïve or cynically denying the obvious fact that black people have been discriminated against more thoroughly and longer than any other group in our population, with the possible exception of Native Americans, many of whom died of smallpox brought by Europeans before they could be killed or put on reservations.
George Will’s claim that affirmative action is racist is based on the idea that discrimination must be only personal and not due to impersonal systematic customs and practices. When an African-American is turned down for a bank loan even when he has sufficient credit, that is not because the loan officer hates black people but because of bank policy or practices. That is systemic racism.
George Will does, however, make a good point when he titled his opinion piece: “The court did not ‘end’ affirmative action. This was just a skirmish.”
Colleges and universities knew this was coming and will find categories other than race to judge their applicants. David Brooks (New York Times 6-29-23) has suggested social class as a criterion.
Perhaps a good idea, David. People see poverty as more systemic than racism.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
