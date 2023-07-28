For six of the nine justices on the Supreme Court and conservative columnists such as George F. Will, the answer to this question is a loud YES.

Chief Justice John Roberts long opposed affirmative action, the practice of using race as one criterion in hiring. In higher education it was used in freshman student admissions. In 2006, Roberts wrote in an opinion: “It is a sordid business, this dividing us up by race,” and in the recent decision ending Affirmative Action he wrote that “the right to a public education must be made available to all on equal terms.” George Will wrote that this decision was an appropriate defeat for progressives, “who, in the name of ‘equity,’ seek not the elimination but expansion of racial discrimination.” (CNN and Washington Post, 6-29-23)