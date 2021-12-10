If you could change your name to reflect your perspective on life, what would it be? Family names are a dutiful part of having children. Parents often consult baby names in a book or on the internet for boys and girls before they are born to see what is popular. Or a boy might get dad’s name with a dangling junior attached, or a maiden name may be assigned to keep mom’s family name alive. Matthew, Mark, Luke and more from the Bible might be another source of name inspiration.
A given name can sometimes be a curse, though. I think about those who may have a name like Grace or Patience when they lack either of them. My first name at babynames.com suggests a Greek origin and means “Vigilant” or “Watchful.” Honestly, until now, I don’t remember knowing that, or if babynames.com can be a trusted source. Not so watchful on my part, I suppose.
As a side note, there are fewer and fewer, “Gregs” across the country. On a popularity chart, a boy named Greg is nearly last in the top 1,000 names given to males in the U.S., whereas in the early 1960s, it ranked 77th out of 100 most popular names. It just shows you that “Gregs” are becoming, like fine wine, rare.
Honestly, cycling through my mind just now is the children’s repetitive song, “John-Jacob-Jingle-Heimer-Schmidt.” Other than an easy round, the catchy non-sensical lyric, “his name is my-name too,” encourages young people, especially those singing it for the first time, to experience a kindred spirit.
Our nation is something like that. Living in the greatest democracy of all time, “We the People,” citizens of the United States, should celebrate our Constitution and the rights afforded within it! Legal immigrants and ones who eventually become U.S. citizens celebrate the concept of living free.
One of those is Boston Celtics center Enes Kantor, a native of Turkey who has been critical of China and his home country. In a recent interview, he revealed how blessed he felt when he became a U.S. citizen and why he changed his last name to Freedom.
“That’s the one thing my whole life I tried to fight for, you know, when I came to America to me was so amazing because, you know, here is freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of expression and freedom of press, which I didn’t have any of those in Turkey,” he said. (New York Post)
You might recall that Freedom, a six-foot-ten, 29-year-old professional basketball player, was recruited to play with the UK Wildcats to fill the void when DeMarcus Cousins and Patrick Patterson decided to go to the NBA. Unfortunately, the NCAA deemed him ineligible for earning more money than allowed prior to attending UK. Despite his lack of collegiate experience, Kanter was drafted as a third overall pick by Utah during the 2011 NBA Draft.
This past October, on a Facebook video, Freedom called China’s president Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator.” Then, that night, playing against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, he donned sneakers, painted by the Chinese dissident artist “Badiucao” that implored China to “Free Tibet.”
“When I was 9 years old, my mom told me to always stand up for what’s right — even if it means sacrificing everything,” he said. “From that day forward, I have always been outspoken. Now I am on a big stage and there are so many dictators out there who are destroying people. God gave me this platform, and I have to use it for the good fight.” (New York Post)
Enes Cantor says changing his last name to Freedom reflects his commitment to speak out on human rights issues around the world. More significant is his posture against professional basketball representatives and players who have failed to speak out against human rights abuses in China.
While America is experiencing surging crime, poor response to the pandemic, lack of enforcement against illegal migrants, runaway inflation, and troubling diplomacy with Communist countries it is refreshing to see Enes Freedom’s birth into the values outlined in the U.S. Constitution as intended by our founders.
Mr. Freedom still wears a green jersey in front of Celtics fans, but his true colors are now red, white and blue. Maybe it is time we all sing together, “his name, is my name, too!”
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
