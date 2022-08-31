Writer Barton Swaim began his review of a book in the August 20-21, 2022, issue of the Wall Street Journal with these words: ”It’s hard to contemplate American public life in the 21st century and not arrive at the unhappy conclusion that we are led by idiots. The political class has lately produced an impressive string of debacles: the Afghanistan pullout, urban crime waves, easily foreseen inflation, mayhem at the southern border, a self-generated energy crisis, a pandemic response that wrought little good and vast ruin. Then there are the perennial national embarrassments: a mind-bogglingly expensive welfare state that doesn’t work, public schools that make kids dumber, universities that nurture destructive grievances and noxious ideologies and a news media nobody trusts.
“Readers may object to parts of this list, but few will deny feeling that the country’s government and major institutions are run by people who don’t know what they’re doing. ... The nation’s political and intellectual leaders go from one failure to another.”
You can imagine how quickly those words caught my eye. The only change I might make would be to substitute “crooks” or “liars” for “idiots” at the end of his first sentence. It is a severe and accurate indictment whichever way it is worded.
Just a few days earlier, Congress passed and President Biden signed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). It was designed to be – and is – far more show than substance. In a sense, we probably should be thankful for that, but the title is intentionally deceptive and is another powerful example of Swaim’s position. If truth in labeling standards were applied to it, it would not have gotten out of committee.
But those standards were not and will not be applied and it is another example of “government by crooks, liars and idiots.” It passed on a strict party-line vote in both houses of Congress and did not receive one vote from the minority party. Any bill that does not receive any support from the minority party almost certainly is a bad bill and implies, if not signifies, majoritarian tyranny, and therefore is not in the long-term best interests of the country.
The IRA’s supporters claim it will reduce the prices of prescription drugs, boost renewable energy, raise taxes on large corporations and enlarge and invigorate the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If inflation is defined as increasing the costs of goods and services and thereby reducing the purchasing power of money, the IRA will most likely increase rather than decrease inflation.
According to the Wall Street Journal (Aug. 17, 2022), “On healthcare, the law’s most immediate effects will start next year, when people on Medicare will see their insulin costs capped at $35 a month, seniors will be eligible to receive certain vaccines free and people who received Affordable Care Act subsidies through the 2021 American Rescue Plan will be able to count on another three years of those benefits.” Remember that businesses exist to make money and that only those who are 65+ are on Medicare. Insulin makers, therefore, have four options: (1) stop making insulin and thereby decrease the supply; (2) raise the price of insulin for those not on Medicare; (3) raise the price of all their other products; or (4) get a government subsidy for their insulin. This will reduce inflation? How can this be good policy?
The IRA increases the IRS budget by $80 billion over 10 years and the IRS plans to add 87,000 employees over 10 years, thereby doubling its staff, one purpose of which is to increase tax collections. Can you imagine what those 87,000 new employees will cost in terms of salaries and benefits? Divide 80 billion by 87,000 and you will see that each new employee will have to generate about $1 million or $100,000 per year in new revenue to break even. How likely is that?
Again from the Wall Street Journal (Aug. 16, 2022), “The ... act will have a trivial impact on climate change. The ... administration claims the law will enable the U.S. to reduce carbon emissions in 2030 by around 40% below 2005 levels. ... If you plug the predicted emissions decline into the climate model used for all major United Nations climate reports, it turns out the global temperature will be cut by only 0.0009 degree Fahrenheit by the end of the century.” It’s no wonder the American people don’t believe their government.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
