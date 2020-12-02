Can you believe it? That wily Russian coyote Valdimer Pukin has managed once again to bamboozle us ignorant Kentucky hillbillies into electing Moscow Mitch to his seventh term in the U. S. Senate, thereby affirming our status as first-class American deplorables. And his victory margin was over 20 points after his opponent spent $100 million on her campaign! Good grief! One would think Kentuckians would have sense enough to elect someone with no legislative experience or seniority over a 36-year Senate veteran who has served effectively as majority leader for the past several years. And Trump scored a similar triumph over China Joe and carried 118 of Kentucky’s 120 counties! Good grief again.
Moscow Mitch may not be a rousing orator and he may not give you warm fuzzies but he gets the job done, most notably engineering Senate confirmation of three outstanding conservative associate justices of the Supreme Court and 200+ judges on lower courts. McConnell is a very shrewd politician who knows exactly what he is doing and joins two other famous Kentuckians, Henry Clay and Alben Barkley, as great Senators and majority leaders. And, he will give China Joe the benefit of the doubt, if needed, on his nominations as long as they are not outrageous, such as Crooked Hillary to the Supreme Court.
As a matter of fact, I hope China Joe selects Grumpie Bernie and Lyin’ Liz for cabinet positions. If he does, Moscow Mitch should expedite their confirmations and thereby get them out of the Senate. The GOP might flip one or both their Senate seats, they could upstage China Joe (which won’t be difficult) and then follow Jeff Sessions into oblivion. It is interesting to note that Ice Cream Nancy is warning her House caucus not to accept positions in the China Joe administration for fear of further diminishing her already diminished majority. Open seats are usually easier to flip than occupied seats.
And what about Kentucky? Is there a Democrat left in Frankfort? One, you say. Yes, one; it must be terribly lonely in the Governor’s Mansion. The GOP picked up two seats in the Senate and 12 in the House, in addition to holding all other constitutional offices. These people (the attorney general, secretary of state, etc.) are young, energetic, intelligent, honest and charismatic, and will make excellent candidates for higher office when the time comes.
Speaking of picking up House seats, recent news reports indicate the GOP elected 17 new women to the U. S. House, gained nine seats and did not lose a single seat. Another report says people are leaving New York, California and other blue states in droves to escape the high and ever-increasing taxes, crime, regulation, homelessness, low-quality public schools, corruption and drug use. A friend in the local real estate business recently told me that (s)he cannot find enough property to sell because there is so much “outside” demand for it, and I have had conversations with three families who have moved here recently from southern Illinois to escape that “progressive” dystopia.
The Democrats have won the presidency by a narrow margin. They control the House by a narrow margin and they may (or may not) win the Senate by a narrow margin, but they do not have a mandate for anything, much less the carnage envisioned by the hard left. This is not 1932 and there was no great blue wave. Donald Trump is not Herbert Hoover and Joe Biden is not Franklin Roosevelt. The electoral vote is 306 to 232, not 472 to 59. This is 2020 and Donald Trump received 73,214,937 popular votes, 8,510,928 more than in 2016.
Call these people whatever epithet you want, you will not jail them for what you call “hate speech,” you will not defund their police, you will not censor what they read, you will not confiscate their firearms, you will not close their churches, you will not close their hospitals, you will not take away their health insurance, you will not deny medical care to those over 75, you will not ruin or close their schools, you will not abolish the nuclear family, you will not loot and burn their property and you will not tell them they cannot have Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners with their families. In other words, you will not harass or intimidate them into submission and you will not deprive them of their liberty. Do I make myself clear? I hope so.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
