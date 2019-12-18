Guest columnist Dr. Ken Wolf is correct in saying that Jesus would be neither a Democrat nor a Republican (Murray Ledger & Times, Dec. 4, 2019) but that does not mean that one party is not more virtuous than the other. Reading Dr. Wolf’s column reminded me of a book published in 2008 by Joseph Fried, “Democrats and Republicans – Rhetoric and Reality: Comparing the Voters in Statistics and Anecdotes.”
Fried shows that, while both parties have plenty of sinners, Democrats have an edge in that department. Democrats, according to Fried, are more likely than Republicans to have multiple sex partners, to have paid someone for sex, “to acknowledge having sex with others while married” (p. 15) and to have had children while unmarried.
Fried also finds that Republicans are much more likely than Democrats to “attend a religious service every week or more frequently,” “to describe their religious convictions as ‘strong’” and “to say that, during the previous 30 days, they ‘felt the presence of God’ in their lives.” (p. 35)
In Chapter 4, “Who Gives More to Charity?” Fried states that “Many Americans ... believe Republicans care mostly about money, while Democrats care more about helping people. However, the evidence does not support those assertions – at least, not with respect to charitable donations.” (p. 129) “With no apparent exceptions, major surveys indicate that Republicans are more likely than Democrats to contribute time and money to charities. In addition, the amounts Republicans donate tend to be much larger – even when income levels are held constant.” (p. 130) This holds true even if “church giving” is not counted. (p.133)
Fried’s book is 350-plus pages long and contains many interesting findings. It is unbiased, scholarly and objective. I recommend it.
Turning to the political history of the United States, let me emphasize I am not saying Democrats are all sinners and Republicans saints, but I will say certain patterns are evident.
The Democrat Party founded by Jefferson envisioned an agrarian future based on agriculture and slavery. Present-day Republicans trace their lineage to Hamiltonian Federalists who envisioned a future of commerce and manufacturing. It is obvious who was right. The Jeffersonian-Jacksonian Democrats took the absurd position that a national bank and other public improvements were unconstitutional. Our Kentucky forebear Henry Clay spent much of his life opposing this view.
The party of slavery was the Democrat Party. It was willing to rend the union asunder to preserve slavery. During the Civil War, it was the party of the Copperheads who said ending slavery was not worth the life of one white soldier. They excoriated Lincoln for issuing the Emancipation Proclamation and did everything possible to assist the Confederacy.
After the Civil War, the Democrats were the party of Jim Crow, racial segregation, the one-party South, the Ku Klux Klan, vigilantism, lynchings, legislative malapportionment, political machines, filibustering, and all the corruptions that went along with them such as simony, the spoils system, ballot-box stuffing, vote buying, voting dead people by mail, literacy tests, long residency requirements, poll taxes and blank sheet voting registration.
Imagine what Jesus thinks of the Democrat Party today – the party that has made infanticide the cornerstone of its platform and supports late-term partial-birth abortion under the mantra of women’s health; the party that opposes criminalizing the execution of babies who miraculously survive attempted abortions; the party which removed all references to God from its 2016 platform; the party which has now removed the phrase “so help me God” from the oath of truthfulness of witnesses in public testimony; the party that promotes gambling to raise public revenue; the party – after we have spent two generations trying to get people not to use tobacco – that now promotes smoking marijuana; the party which claims to oppose fascism but practices it routinely; and the party which apparently can do no better than produce a pitiful crop of nobodies running for president in 2020. As Charlie Brown says, “Good grief!”
It is no wonder many are leaving California, Illinois, New York and other places governed by Democrats as fast as they can, or that Kentuckians are changing their registration from Democrat to Republican by the thousands. Wherever Democrats govern, they leave a trail of tears in their wake.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.