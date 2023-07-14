During Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign for the presidency, I recall hearing him state vigorously on more than one occasion: “I am a capitalist.” And he wasn’t kidding.
President Biden’s capitalism is a complete version, one that goes from the leaders of business and industry and their stockholders and financiers all the way down the ladder to the workers and consumers at the bottom. The poor don’t support the rich; each class on the scale shares in the benefits created by the entire system.
Biden has also repeated many times words like this quoted recently by Peter Coy in a New York Times column (6-23-23): “I am pro-union because union workers are the best workers in the world.”
And he means that too. Unions are growing in numbers again, as we see successful votes to unionize by Starbucks and Amazon employees.
The measures the Biden administration has managed to squeeze through our “do as little as you can Congress,” including the Infrastructure bill, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act, are aimed at strengthening both American capitalism and American democracy. And they are doing just that.
New manufacturing construction “is growing fast and is on pace to be close to $190 billion this year”), according to economic analyst Steven Ratner. (Heather Richardson, “Letters from an American,” (6-23-23)
The government recently announced that Ford Motor Company would be loaned $9.2 billion to build three battery factories in Kentucky and our neighboring state of Tennessee. These are part of the 100 battery and electric vehicle plants being built as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Even more interesting is the fact that “Republican-dominated states stand to get about $337 billion in investment, while Democratic-dominated states look to get about $183 billion.” (Richardson)
Biden is spending billons on creation of high-speed internet connections in rural areas. I don’t expect to hear any words of gratitude from Republican leaders in those red states, however.
Because we have discovered that markets do not, as capitalists once believed, spread production evenly and efficiently, the Biden administration is trying, according to national security advisor Jake Sullivan, to make “targeted public investments” in projects that private capitalist investors do not adequately support. (Coy) This will in turn stimulate private investment in more jobs and help us adjust to climate change.
This would include the many roads and failing bridges in serious need of repair or replacement.
And projects like that are where Biden’s union workers (and perhaps some of those immigrants we are so desperate to keep out of our country) can join the economic uplift. They are the necessary “boots on the ground” needed to rebuild America.
Biden’s economic strategy, according to Sullivan, also involves strengthening democracies abroad by “buying from friendly trading partners” to help them build “production capacity and resilience.” (Coy)
Biden wants to increase our production capacity at home and strengthen and domesticate crucial supply chains, especially for things such as computer chips.
It is time for more Americans to wean themselves away from the Trump media circus and take a second look at the economic progress being made through the efforts of the Biden administration. Despite problems with inflation, due in large part to the admirable attempt to protect jobs and save lives during the COVID years, we are much stronger economically than we were thirty months ago.
We are also safer. The New York Times recently noted that crime in the big cities of America has declined by 12% so far this year. Police in many cities are being retrained to deal with the mentally ill without killing them, and unemployment has declined significantly.
Health care remains a hot issue, but since the Dobbs decision, many Republican hopefuls no longer want to talk about pro-life or pro-choice. Perhaps the dog really has caught the car in this decision.
None of this information will ever convince the supporters of Donald Trump, which (alas) seems to include a majority of Republican leaders in Congress. However, there are millions of independent and Democratic voters out there. Some Republican voters are becoming disgusted with Donald Trump.
I trust that voters who don’t watch Fox News will recognize Biden’s successes in 2024.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
