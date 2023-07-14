During Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign for the presidency, I recall hearing him state vigorously on more than one occasion: “I am a capitalist.” And he wasn’t kidding.

President Biden’s capitalism is a complete version, one that goes from the leaders of business and industry and their stockholders and financiers all the way down the ladder to the workers and consumers at the bottom. The poor don’t support the rich; each class on the scale shares in the benefits created by the entire system.