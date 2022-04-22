By now we know that Senate Bill 167 (the library bill) has been passed by the Kentucky General Assembly, overriding the Governor’s veto on the last day of the session. This law allows county judge executives to name the members of local public library boards instead of approving them from a list of nominated submitted by the local or state library boards.
More specifically, under this measure, the county judge may appoint members of the library board of trustees from names recommended to him by the local library or Kentucky Department of Libraries or may instead then reject their recommendations and appoint, with the approval of the local fiscal court, a new board member(s) of his/her own choosing and just inform the library community of the decision.
A story in the Lexington Herald-Leader (4-12-22) notes that the judge of Pike County pushed this bill because he wanted to give the Pikeville Public Library building to the University of Pikeville and the local library board of trustees refused.
Kentucky Democrats have opposed this “takeover” of public libraries by county judges. Under Kentucky law, libraries, like school boards, are separate taxing districts, not under the authority of the county fiscal courts.
Democrats fear that Republican county administrators will appoint board members in a highly partisan way, naming people who would order library staff to ban certain books, for example, or even spend library tax money in ways that would not help local public libraries, as Judge Ray Jones apparently wished to do in Pike County.
Since library trustees control the budget, they could spend money on any “educational institution,” including such things as charter schools which could lessen funds for public education.
I have put the name of our current county judge-executive, Kenny Imes, in the title of this column, but not because I am accusing him of having such “takeover” political or fiscal plans.
Indeed, I thank Judge Imes for fixing problems caused by his predecessor, who appointed library board members who tried to delay the building of our new and necessary Calloway County Public Library. Imes appointed committed and caring board members, and there is every indication that these public servants are well-accepted by all citizens in our county.
Judge Imes should not be confused with his predecessor. When, under SB 167, our library board members are required to resign, I am hopeful that some or all will reapply and be reappointed by Judge Imes to complete the task they have begun of giving us a first-class 21st century library building. Judge Imes has told me that he is not interested in controlling our library.
Yet, there are dangers in SB 167, and I hope that Judge Imes’ successor (probably also a Republican) will have the good sense shown by Judge Imes and will refuse to appoint extremists who want to ban books or replace library staff and board members only with people who are far right-wing.
It is politically understandable that any county executive would want to control the revenue of a taxing district. Yet there is a good reason why school districts and libraries were allowed to become their own taxing districts initially — to be freer from political/fiscal control by any single political party or group.
Those who created public schools and public libraries in America wanted them to educate citizens to be informed voters and not serve the needs of a political party. They were given a separate source of tax revenue to help them keep learning, whether in the library or classroom, from becoming indoctrination.
The current Republican Party, dominated by Donald Trump and represented sadly and hypocritically by Trump’s Ivy League cronies such as Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, is working to impose one-party authoritarian rule on the people of the United States.
Their aim is to limit voting, economic opportunity, and the right to dissent, so that a majority of wealthy persons can gain and keep social, economic and political power in their hands beyond the next scheduled election.
“All politics is local,” said former Sen. Tip O’Neill. Remember that as we thank Judge Imes for his support of our library board, and then think very, very carefully about who we wish our next judge-executive to be.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
