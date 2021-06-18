On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday celebrating the end of slavery. According to Yahoo! News, the final vote on the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act was 415-14. The bipartisan bill was then signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.
Give credit to Rep. Sheila Jackson (D-Texas) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) for introducing the measure last year after the George Floyd murder.
“It has been a state holiday in Texas for more than 40 years. Now more than ever, we need to learn from our history and continue to form a more perfect union,” said Sen. Cornyn, a Republican no less.
Juneteenth will become the 11th annual federal holiday.
But recent history reminds us that this could be short-lived.
In January 2011, the House of Representatives undertook a recitation of the United States Constitution. Orchestrated by a new Republican majority, the exercise excluded some provisions, including ones that supported slavery: the three-fifths clause, an enslaved person counts as “three-fifths” of a person, and the fugitive-slave clause, an enslaved person “escaping into another” state “shall be delivered” back to the slave owner.
The 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, was read aloud by Rep. John Lewis. But Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the top-ranking Black congressman, refused to participate, calling the omission of provisions “revisionist history.”
Tomorrow, Juneteenth will be celebrated in black communities across the U.S., including Mayfield and Hopkinsville.
Juneteenth underscores the slow process of emancipation, requiring proclamations, laws and amendments. The Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Lincoln, freeing slaves in the Confederacy and border states Jan. 1, 1863, the 13th Amendment passed Congress Jan. 31, 1865, and ratified in December 1865, abolishing slavery in the U.S.
At the start of the Civil War in 1861, there were 4 million enslaved black people in the U.S.
Finally on June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Orders Number 3 belatedly liberating slaves in Texas. Juneteenth has become a celebration of culture and achievements of black communities.
However, we are now experiencing a new round of denialism, distorting the historical record.
In the early 20th century, Mildred Rutherford, the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) historian, led the attack on American history textbooks that did not highlight the Confederacy’s “Lost Cause.” Rutherford assembled documents that included “essay contests on the glory of the Ku Klux Klan and personal tributes to faithful slaves.”
The continued distortion of history by Neo-Confederates claiming the Confederate States were the defenders not the instigators of our Civil War, and that the Confederacy’s motivation for secession was the maintenance of Southern states’ rights, not the preservation/expansion of chattel slavery, the slave for life system.
Sadly, today, too many people still believe that.
Locally, Calloway County has a current officeholder who has been heard to downplay the brutality of the KKK and gun toting “protectors” of a Confederate statue. Nationally, Trump’s 1776 Commission report downplayed slavery and even erased the presence of Native Americans.
Historian Brooks D. Simpson states, “The neo–Confederate movement’s white supremacists have learned that if they control how people remember the past, they’ll control how people approach the present and the future, a war for memory and heritage.”
The newest Republican refusal to accept the truth is concerning critical race theory. This school of thought says racism is systemic, embedded in government policies, business practices, and laws. Republicans say that racism is the work of individuals and not a widespread problem.
This would be a typical Republican sideshow, but over a dozen Republican state legislatures, including Kentucky, are working to pass bills that would prohibit teachers’ discussion of race in K-12 and college classrooms. In some bills, teaching anything resulting in a feeling of “discomfort” or “guilt” is forbidden.
Several thousand teachers nationwide have signed a pledge that says: “We, the undersigned educators, refuse to lie to young people about U.S. history and current events — regardless of the law.”
Democrats believe we can grow as a community by calling out the suffering and chaos of slavery. Juneteenth reinforces the call for freedom and racial equality.
It is the perfect time for Murray, Calloway County to celebrate Juneteenth by erecting historic markers to commemorate important people, “colored schools,” and events for our black community.
We invite you to read Annette Gordon-Reed’s “On Juneteenth” for a stark reminder that the fight for equality is ongoing.
