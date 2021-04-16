When dealing with substance abuse disorder, the subject of this series of articles, two forms of treatment are typically utilized: outpatient and inpatient. When I was sworn in as Circuit Judge in November of 2015, no inpatient or outpatient substance abuse disorder (SUD) treatment facilities existed in Marshall County, and a very small amount of only outpatient support/treatment was available in Calloway County. After working with community members and organizations to develop them, we now have two full-time outpatient SUD treatment programs that work directly with our local court system. In doing so, these programs handle approximately 150-200 people at any given time, sent to them from mostly the court I serve.
However, outpatient treatment simply does not work for many individuals. The stress of living their daily lives is almost always largely what led them down the path of addiction in the first place. Continuing to be around the same people, places, and things often prevents someone participating in outpatient treatment from being successful in recovery.
To date, no large-scale inpatient SUD treatment facility exists in the immediate area. There are many people in our area that devote time and resources to assist those trying to recover; and those people are critical for our overall success as a community at defeating this epidemic. However, the problem is too large to conquer via anything other than a large-scale coordinated response.
Most trusted treatment facilities in Kentucky are part of a network of facilities built during the administration of Governor Ernie Fletcher known as the Recovery Kentucky Centers Network (RKC). Eighteen such facilities are currently operating across the Commonwealth. However, none of those facilities are in Calloway County or any adjacent county. With hundreds of Calloway countians now being jailed over drug offenses each year, an inpatient SUD treatment facility is critical to combating the opioid and methamphetamine epidemic that got us where we are. This is a song I have been singing since 2011. But, I have good news: singing that song has finally paid dividends.
Myself, and others in support of the project, have been trying for several years to secure the construction of a 100-bed inpatient SUD treatment facility in our county that follows the RKC model of treatment. In October of last year, that effort received a monumental boost when I received a phone call from none other than former Kentucky Gov. Ernie Fletcher. The former Governor had heard of our effort to bring a large-scale SUD treatment facility to bear in the Murray area and was interested possibly helping.
Since leaving office, Gov. Fletcher has dedicated most of his time to a non-profit he founded for the purpose of continuing the work of the Recovery Kentucky Center network that he began. Through his non-profit, the Fletcher Foundation, Gov. Fletcher and the organization’s staff have continued to provide logistical and many other forms of support to leaders and communities willing to meet the need of those suffering from addiction in their area. The Fletcher Foundation now operates coast-to-coast providing all forms of support for SUD treatment projects.
After going through a vetting process, the Fletcher Foundation has now partnered with myself and others that make up a local non-profit, the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board Inc., to build and set up operations for a 100-bed long-term inpatient SUD treatment facility for the benefit of our community. The support of the Fletcher Group is a game changer for the progress of this life-saving project. With the Foundation’s support, the project has gone from sorely needed, to a soon-to-be reality.
The Group has secured $3 million in public funding and has already raised over $100,000 from local citizen-partners in just five short months. However, a total of $3 million from private sources is needed to complete the project. I invite anyone who has an interest in this project or in assisting persons suffering from SUD to contact my office so that we can plug you in to our network of people tacking this terrible condition. If you are interested in being part of the solution, please call 270-759-2434, or 270-527-1480. You can also visit the project website at www.re-life.us.
If you or someone you love struggles with addiction, below are two programs that have been integrated into the circuit court I serve: Riverwoods Recovery (270) 252-7235; Serenity Recovery (270) 227-2650.
Until next time, Godspeed.
Jamie Jameson is the Chief Judge for Kentucky’s 42nd Circuit Court which includes Calloway & Marshall counties. Judge Jameson serves as Purchase Region representative to the Ky. Circuit Judge’s Association Legislative Committee, a member of that Association’s Education Committee, and as member of the Kentucky Judges’ Continuing Judicial Education Committee.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
