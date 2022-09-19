My right arm ached as I trudged up the hill from the stream, having spent the past four hours fly fishing like a madman, in part because I just don’t get out on trout streams as often as I would like, and in part because I was having way too much fun.  Along for the hike back to the truck were four nice keepers, each caught on the same elk-hair caddis that is my go-to fly on this and every other stream. The trout were joined on the hike by the memories they and the many more I missed hooking or lost while fighting gave me that morning.  It was an epic day of fishing.

I was able to fish this fantastic stream, with just a little hiking to get there, because I owned it. You and I own it even now. The stream runs through public lands, managed for all of us by the U.S. Forest Service. It wasn’t just a day off from my work that allowed me to spend a morning fishing; it was having a place to fish.  