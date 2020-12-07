I was well into writing what became “Kentuckians and Pearl Harbor: Stories from the Day of Infamy” when my wife, Melinda, pointed out that I’d never written a book about a place I’d never been. It didn’t take much to talk me into a trip to Hawaii.
It was an emotional journey for us; at times, we were unashamedly moved to tears. Melinda’s father, the late Robert P. Hocker Jr., of Arlington — where we are in the process of moving from Mayfield – was stationed at Schofield Barracks, the big Army base on Oahu, inland from Pearl Harbor. In 1944, he shipped out to fight in the Philippines, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa as an army intelligence master sergeant.
My father, the late Berry Craig Jr. of Knoxville, Tennessee, was a sailor at Pearl Harbor before his rocket-firing LCI (landing craft infantry) departed in 1944 for the Marshall Islands campaign. He returned to Pearl Harbor late in the war aboard a minesweeper, which apparently was to take part in the invasion of Japan.
We found irony everywhere on Oahu. Our United Airlines flight from Los Angeles landed at Senator Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, which is adjacent to Pearl Harbor and Hickam Airfield, now Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Like the Navy base, the Army airfield was a prime target for Japanese warplanes on Dec. 7, 1941.
On our way to the gate, we taxied past U.S.-made Japan Airlines and Japanese ANA passenger jets. In Honolulu, many signs are in Japanese and English; Americans and Japanese mingle and throng streets, hotels, restaurants, bars and stores, buses and trolleys.
On the hiking trail to Kaena Point, we chatted amiably in English with a Japanese couple who seemed to be about our age. We wondered whether their fathers fought our fathers and whether they wondered the same thing about us. We saw many Japanese visitors at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
Daniel Martinez, chief historian at the national memorial, said exhibits at the museum were specially designed to tell the story of Pearl Harbor through the words of attackers and defenders, “both sides” which “was pretty edgy at the time we did that because people really didn’t care about the Japanese side.”
Walter Lord’s classic, “Day of Infamy,” which I first read as a Mayfield High School student in the 1960s, piqued my interest in the surprise Japanese air attack that plunged the United States into World War II.
After I became a reporter and feature writer for the Paducah Sun-Democrat and Paducah Sun, I interviewed several area Pearl Harbor survivors — including Mayfieldians Joe Sanders, V.C. Kidd and Tommy Lewis. The stories were published on anniversaries of the date President Franklin D. Roosevelt said would “live in infamy.”
The first survivor I interviewed was James Allard Vessels of Paducah. But he had a Graves County connection: his wife, Anita Hodge, was from Fancy Farm.
Vessels was aboard the battleship Arizona, the most iconic of the warships lost at Pearl Harbor.
All told, 1,177 of his shipmates perished, nearly all of them when a bomb blew up the super-dreadnought. Vessels was part of an anti-aircraft machine gun crew in “the birdbath,” atop the mainmast, about 90 feet above the water.
The blast tore off most of the crew’s clothing, but left them unhurt. Later, a bullet from somewhere struck Vessels in the leg; he cut it out with his pocket knife.
James Allard and Anita were engaged; he was thankful a special purchase he made in Honolulu didn’t go down the Arizona. He had bought his betrothed an engagement ring and a wedding band in Honolulu and shipped them home to his parents for safekeeping.
Vessels also sent word to his folks, Walter and Annie Mae Vessels, to take the rings to her folks,
James Elvis and Lula Elizabeth Hodge. They did on Dec. 7, 1941.
After Sunday lunch, Anita tried on her engagement ring, and everybody gathered around the radio. They were enjoying music when the Pearl Harbor news broke.
The Arizona was reported lost, but neither family knew what happened to James Allard. They agonized for about two weeks before Walter and Annie Mae got the welcome news in the mail — a note from James Allard promising he was okay.
The sailor earned a short leave to come home in February. Wasting no time, he and Anita got married on the 25th.
Sundays were usually a day off – “liberty” to sailors and Marines – for most of those in uniform in Hawaii. Sanders and a shipmate from the light cruiser St. Louis planned to rent a camera in Honolulu and take pictures in the lush green hills above Hawaii’s capital city. Japanese airmen canceled the photo shoot. The St. Louis was the only ship that managed to escape Pearl Harbor during the attack.
When the bombs and torpedoes started falling, Sanders confessed he had no idea “what the hell is going on.” But he remembered, “I took off for my battle station as fast as I could go.”
Anxious to reassure his worried parents, he wrote home on Dec. 9 that he “was all right so far,” but advised, “It sure was hell Sunday morning.”
Kidd, aboard the destroyer Tucker, started the day with a card game. At first, he and his buddies figured the swarming enemy planes were friendly — Army or Navy aircraft “just practicing….But we found out real quick that they weren’t our planes, and they weren’t practicing.”
Kidd said the torpedo bombers flew so low “you could see the faces of the pilots.”
Based at Schofield Barracks, Army Pvt. Tommy Lewis helped bury the dead from adjacent Wheeler Army Air Field, which was heavily bombed and strafed. “It was unbelievable …. It’s like if Mayfield was to be bombed today. All the people not expecting it. Not knowing what to do. Just standing around and seeing things happen they didn’t think could happen, would happen or were happening.”
The attack began shortly before 8 a.m. and lasted about two hours. The news arrived stateside in early afternoon. In homes, churches, businesses, other public places, and parked vehicles, thousands of men, women, and children, angry, anxious, fearful, sorrowful, and bewildered, gathered around radios tuned to the news. Like the survivors of the attack, few forgot where they were and what they were doing on Dec. 7, 1941.
Few Pearl Harbor veterans are alive in Kentucky or anywhere else today. All the men I interviewed between 1976 and 2007 are dead. (Sanders and his wife ran a restaurant in Mayfield for many years. Kidd owned and operated a heating and air conditioning business, and Lewis worked at the General Tire plant.)
My book does not tell the Pearl Harbor story from the perspectives of admirals, generals or politicians. Nor is it a comprehensive account of the attack. Other books ably fill those bills.
My aim was to break new ground by telling the untold, forgotten, or little-known stories of ordinary Kentuckians, military and civilian, on the most extraordinary day in their lives. It concludes with home-front reaction to one of the most pivotal events in American history.
History records that, in 1941 America, segregation and race discrimination were the law in the South and border states like Kentucky and the social order almost everywhere else in the country. When Pearl Harbor was bombed, there were precious few opportunities for African Americans to escape racial discrimination by joining the military.
The military was segregated, too. African Americans soldiers were put in support units commanded by white officers. Typically, they were cooks, truck drivers and laborers. In the Navy, blacks could serve aboard ships, but as cooks and mess attendants. Before the war, African Americans couldn’t join the Marines.
I was able to find only one black Kentuckian who was on Oahu during the attack. Army cook Luby Saxon of Graves County was at Schofield Barracks. A small, wiry man, he rode out the air raid inside a large oven that hadn’t been switched on. He died in 1986.
My book is based on interviews that I conducted, interviews conducted by others, and printed sources, including newspaper stories, many of them contemporary, unpublished memoirs, and official military records.
Like my sailor father and soldier father-in-law, they were all part of what Tom Brokaw aptly called “the greatest generation,” the title of his 1998 World War II book.
“This book, I hope, will in some small way pay tribute to those men and women who have given us the lives we have today.” That is my hope, too, for my book.
Brokaw added: “I am in awe of them, and I feel privileged to have been a witness to their lives and their sacrifices.” So do I.
Craig’s book is just out from South Limestone Books, an imprint of the Lexington-based University Press of Kentucky. Available online at www.kentuckypress.com, it is his ninth book on Kentucky history and the third one from the UPK.
