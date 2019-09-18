The 2019 gubernatorial election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, marking a key Kentucky moment in political history. Forty-nine days and counting.
The bellwether? Positive sentiment among voters for Gov. Matt Bevin and the entire Republican Constitutional nominees on the ballot. It’s simple: as our economy continues to thrive under GOP leadership, Kentuckians are reaping the benefits from the continuous rate of wage growth and job creation across the state and the country.
There are critical reasons to maintain Republican leadership here in Kentucky. First, until Gov. Bevin took office, budgets failed to include adequate funding for teacher pensions, swept under the classroom floor by the likes of Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear and Democratic House Speaker Greg Stumbo. In fact, the entire system was nearly insolvent. But Bevin became the first governor in Kentucky history to fully fund the Actuarial Required Contribution (ARC), and GOP House and Senate members ratified it. And while it will be hard to catch up, Republicans are up to the task.
There’s more good news for education. Gov. Bevin has made education a priority, saying, “One of my first acts as governor was to put a stop to the unethical practice of “sweeping” lottery funds to programs unrelated to education. I ensured that 100% of Lottery funds go toward the education system where it was promised. Also, as promised, I have supported school choice and signed the legislation into law to provide that choice and I have increased education spending to the highest amount per pupil in the history of our Commonwealth.”
Regarding pro-life issues, Republicans have led the way in restricting abortions, unlike Democratic candidate for governor Andy Beshear’s intention if elected. Democrat Beshear is endorsed and backed by groups like NARAL and Planned Parenthood, which both support no limits on abortion, including those in late term. This is exactly what the Democratic National Committee’s stand is on abortion, supported by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer – something you might expect from left wing socialists who aim to control population on the operating table of local clinics. However, Republicans in Kentucky, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Ohio have passed bills protecting unborn life as soon as a heartbeat is detected. In fact, Alabama outlawed all abortions, with no exceptions. Gov. Bevin and Kentucky House and Senate members are taking a stand for life.
The truth is that Kentucky government is in better shape today than it was four years ago – not perfect, but better. Infrastructure is better, Kentucky pensions better, business and investment vastly better and protection of life much better. Accountability too has been a priority. State Auditor Mike Harmon has been vigilant at doing his job discovering public servants who have mishandled public money. State Treasurer Allison Ball’s check and balance on spending has protected the financial stability for the Commonwealth, as well as maintaining a commitment to transparency. And Secretary of Agriculture Ryan Quarles continues to put Kentucky farmers first, developing opportunities for our rural communities.
As important, Kentucky desperately needs to elect Daniel Cameron and Michael Adams. These Republicans will go beyond party politics and serve the Commonwealth as watchdogs of our laws and regulations, especially election fraud. Cameron, for Attorney General and Adams for Secretary of State. They will clean up the mess left behind by Andy Beshear and Alice Lundergran-Grimes linked to criminal scandals and playing politics.
That’s the reason we have a record number of Republicans in the state, and every day, you see more people registering or changing their registration to join the GOP. No wonder Democrat leaders are doing everything in their power to distort the record of growth, investment and good policies for the Commonwealth. This General Election is a call to all Republicans and conservatives to rise up and go to the polls so we can continue Kentucky’s incredible advancement for a better future. We need the GOP.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
