It is difficult from my vantage point to determine the outcome of the national election. Polling seems highly synthetic. But it appears President Trump’s campaign, despite what appears to be a media bias, is gaining mass. In Kentucky, Republicans will have the edge. Simply put, our Bluegrass is now mostly red.
Here is a quick recap to prove my point. Since President Barrack Obama took office with his Vice President Joe Biden in 2008, Kentuckians have overwhelmingly rejected the Democratic Platform. Democrat voters, in droves, began realigning themselves, even before Donald Trump decided to run for reelection.
Republicans statewide began comparing their local elected officials, by and large Democrats, with the national Democratic Party Platform. It worked. Commonwealth Democrats understood their platform didn’t match their core values, like the sanctity of life, traditional marriage and a move to change rights in the U.S. Constitution.
These past 12 years, Kentucky’s population has grown, yet Democrats added few voters to their rolls. Republicans, on the other hand, witnessed massive growth. Since the Obama-Biden administration began the GOP added over a half million voters (now 514,819 as of 10/15/2020), whereas Democrats added only 10,287. One distinction is that nearly half of these new Republicans were added since 2017 under President Trump. As it stands, the traditional Democratic majority in Kentucky has narrowed to only 2.9%. Independents comprise 9.1% of voters.
These are not my figures, but Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams and were also confirmed within the previous Democratically controlled Secretary of State’s office. Interesting as well is that with just under a year, Democrat Governor Andy Beshear had over 9,000 Democrats leave his party while Republicans gained 99,585.
So, this momentum leads me to conclude that oodles of conservatives within the Democratic party were unhappy, and along with new first-time registrants have overwhelmingly rejected the platform and the direction of Democratic leadership.
I recognize my synopsis is partisan and realize most voters are apolitical. They merely want a leader they can trust. That’s why Donald Trump resonated with Kentucky voters. His alignment with the Republican Party best fits his belief, but he is far from being a typical politician. Actually, a better word may be that President Trump is unconventional, which drives the political world crazy.
Throughout the nation, voters embrace it, too. They realize our Constitutional rights are under attack and the urge for power by the left is unrelenting. The left has suggested President Trump is just aching for power. False. Any president can serve only the term elected up to two terms.
The real reason for a coup d’état by Democrats seems evident. President Trump has revealed how corrupt the system has become. His no-nonsense methods have been met with pushback by Democratic politicians and biased media from the start; quick to criticize and willing to coddle his opponents.
Despite their resistance, one thing Democrats don’t have is enthusiasm for their candidates. Conservatives, on the other hand, are impassioned. In Kentucky’s First District, hundreds of cars participated in the Trump Train, a motorcade of private citizens in a parade like formation, decorated with flags and signs supporting the president and conservative candidates.
In Murray last Saturday, over 130 cars took a loop around the Court Square after a rousing rally with Congressman James Comer and Republican candidates on the ballot. Most cars had an average of three people, meaning nearly 400 people endured the 40-degree temperatures and early morning misty conditions.
In Paducah, nearly 200 cars joined together. Christian County rallied with a round trip to Bowling Green. Thousands of others paraded throughout the Bluegrass in motorcades. Nationwide, thousands stand for hours waiting to see President Trump at MAGA events, while the Biden campaign events are minuscule.
Democrats do have money donated by liberal actors and billionaires, though. When I read how much Amy McGrath had spent on her campaign so far, I was flabbergasted. $75 million dollars is obscene. Doesn’t it seem outrageous to you, especially when she is polling at embarrassingly low numbers?
This is the last column before election day. So, I would simply remind conservatives to respect the privilege and vote for Republicans and pray that our nation will once again find victory.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
