I’m writing this column from Frankfort, where I’m attending a board meeting for my job at the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs. I work from home in Murray, so I’m always delighted to come to the capital and see my coworkers face-to-face. As a busy mom, I also relish a night or two alone in a hotel room.

Frankfort holds a special place in my heart. I used to spend summers here with my grandparents. I learned to swim in the pool here. My grandmother, Momma Pat, worked at the golf pro shop and met many lawmakers on the course. Now, when I come for work, I’m still struck by how beautiful the Capitol building is despite the ugliness of some of what’s happening inside.