I’m writing this column from Frankfort, where I’m attending a board meeting for my job at the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs. I work from home in Murray, so I’m always delighted to come to the capital and see my coworkers face-to-face. As a busy mom, I also relish a night or two alone in a hotel room.
Frankfort holds a special place in my heart. I used to spend summers here with my grandparents. I learned to swim in the pool here. My grandmother, Momma Pat, worked at the golf pro shop and met many lawmakers on the course. Now, when I come for work, I’m still struck by how beautiful the Capitol building is despite the ugliness of some of what’s happening inside.
Much of my family history is in Winchester, Kentucky, a small town east of Lexington. I can trace my mom’s side of the family back nine generations in the cemetery there. Even after my grandparents relocated to western Kentucky to be closer to us, Momma Pat used to take us back to the Winchester Cemetery. We’d decorate the gravesites with wreaths and flowers, and she’d tell us stories of the folks who came before us.
Kentucky is my heart and my home. After a few sour teenage years when I dreamt of leaving it behind, I now have trouble picturing myself anywhere else. We are raising our kid here. My family and friends are here. I’m deeply rooted and, by most accounts, thriving.
I was recently featured in a documentary about the year we spent working toward racial justice in Murray through the removal of the Confederate monument on the court square. Though it just came out, the interviews happened in the summer of 2021. That was the year after I marched, made signs, hosted discussions, joined committees, and most importantly, just listened to people. I went all-in on making Murray a better place, eventually deciding to run for office.
Watching the film reminded me how hard that year was. I made a lot of people mad who didn’t agree with me. I was repeatedly told I needed to just leave if I didn’t like the way things were. To love a place so much and be made to feel like you don’t belong there is a special kind of hurt.
Even though I was elected to the school board, I still struggle to have my voice heard. As a young woman, I’m definitely not the kind of leader this town is used to. I’m not interested in maintaining the status quo. I’m not worried about protecting people with money or power – I’m fighting for our kids and teachers.
I’m tired of leaders who insist on being relentlessly, terminally upbeat. They say we’re the best, warmest, friendliest, homiest, happiest, most welcoming place. I feel like I’m the only one asking, “For whom, exactly?”
The truth is, I’m terrified to speak out most of the time. But I keep doing it because I love Murray and I love Kentucky and I want them to be the best they can possibly be. I’ve come to realize that my strength lies in my ability to hold conflicting thoughts at the same time.
I love it here, and I’m not afraid to say out loud that some things need to change. It was tough for me to win an election, but not as tough as it would be for someone Black, Latino, openly gay or poor.
We all belong here, even if others would like some of us to just leave already. We can be both afraid and brave.
I think about the women in my family, all those names in the cemetery who endured so much in their lives. They didn’t raise me to quit or to leave Kentucky behind. They raised me to leave it better than I found it.
I’m proud to know so many Kentuckians, new and native, who want to build something that works better for everyone, not just a select few. If you’ve been made to feel like you don’t belong here, your voice is needed more than ever. I hope you stay.
Robyn Pizzo lives in Murray and has deep roots in the Commonwealth. She works in sexual violence response and prevention, and serves as a member of the Murray Independent School Board.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
