We are 12 days into the 30-day 2023 Regular Session and the pace is picking up in the Capitol. With this legislative update, I want to not only provide you with some key legislation heard in committees this week, but also update you on the Kentucky Supreme Court’s decision in regards to abortion.

On Thursday, the Kentucky Supreme Court rejected a request to block Kentucky’s state trigger law and six-week ban on abortion. The state’s trigger law bans abortion except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger. The Court ruled that the ban will continue while the case itself is sent back to the Jefferson Circuit Court for further consideration, with the Kentucky Supreme Court further ruling that there was no legal standing to challenge the six-week abortion ban.