My prelude to Earth Week started with a raucous gobble luring me closer in the murky light of pre-dawn. After setting out a decoy on the field edge 100 yards from where the tom was roosting, I settled against a tree and let my camouflage do the rest. After a while I let off a few yelps and he responded immediately.
He flew down and seemed a bit farther away, as they often do. Time moved on as he was likely busy dealing with his hens, but soon enough I heard a gobble that was much closer and I knew he was coming.
Suddenly the hens appeared, eight pairs of eyes that could blow my cover and end the morning. I remained motionless, and the lack of motion in my decoy didn’t seem to bother them.
And then there they were. Not one, or two, but three gobblers, each taking a turn to strut in front of the new, immobile hen. I watched, fascinated that all three toms were together. Realizing I had business to attend to, I moved ever so slowly to get a shot. The birds noticed that something was amiss a few seconds too late.
Wildlife biologists have determined that when you see two or three gobblers displaying together, they are almost invariably brothers. Most toms fight over hens because they are not related. Brothers cooperate because they all share the same genes, and thus if one brother successfully mates, the other brother’s genes have made it into the next generation, in the same way that many humans dote over their nieces and nephews. Natural selection favors such behaviors, and there is even a special name for this sort of evolution: kin selection.
Later this Earth Week, I was reminded of kinship again watching David Attenborough’s “A Life on Our Planet” as part of Murray State’s Cinema International program. The film portrays the importance of biodiversity for maintaining the ecosystem services that humans require for our existence, like clean air, water and climate regulation. It also shows a path forward, explaining how we can create a future that allows biodiversity, and humans, to thrive.
Because all life on Earth is interrelated through our common ancestry, one could make an argument for wanting to preserve life just because we are, in fact, related to every other organism. But even if we do not want to go that far, we should consider how our kin will feel the brunt of what humans have wrought on the Earth.
Our children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins twice removed, and other relations will inherit a world very different from the ones that we inherited from our own parents and grandparents. Our production of greenhouse gas pollution and inability to control our populations has created the situation we currently find ourselves in, where our quality of life — for humans, not just the rest of the living world — is in jeopardy. We are at a tipping point, and what we do next may decide how our kin, the rest of humanity, and all of life on Earth looks at our generation.
The future, however, is not lost. There is still time to control our populations, and we are already transitioning away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy. However, there are economic and political forces that have worked tirelessly to stop these changes. We have the solutions to our environmental problems, but we have thus far lacked the will to fully implement them.
Kinship is not just about relatedness, however. Some of us have spouses. Some have brothers and sisters from another mother, or crazy “uncles” or “aunts” that are not actually related to us but act that way. Our close relationships are important to us, and some become more important than our actual kin.
I was reminded by this at the end of Earth Week during a Hunt 4 Sustainability turkey workshop as part of Murray State’s student chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (BHA). BHA is a tribe of like-minded individuals that work to protect and nurture our public lands, the wildlife we share them with, and the backcountry experiences we gain from our interactions with both. The three-day workshop included six college students and four mentors, where we discussed wildlife conservation, hunting ethics, wild turkey biology and management, gun safety, and shot selection. The weekend ended with a Sunday morning hunt.
No birds were taken, but it didn’t matter one bit. It was clear by the end that all of the students were hooked on turkey hunting, and also on turkeys. And what you love, you work to keep, to help, to conserve, much like kin. Moreover, such experiences force you to realize that no matter what your background, there are certain things we can all agree on, in this case, that turkeys are awesome.
It's not a far stretch to say that even though we might disagree about some things, pretty much every human would agree that they appreciate living, and would like to continue to do so. Most would also agree that they would like the Earth to be suitable for future generations to live, including their kin.
Perhaps it is time that we stop focusing on our differences, and begin to focus on what we have in common: our mutual interest in life. We may disagree about the solutions, but at least we can begin talking about them, and maybe even think about how to compromise our own views so that other ideas can coexist while we are transitioning to a more sustainable future.
At one level or another, we are all kin, no matter where we are from, how we look, or how we behave. We need everyone, whether they are brothers or sisters, friends old and new, or someone we have never met on the other side of the planet, to share their ideas, help us find the right path forward, and work to ensure that all of us, including our kin, will have a better place to live in the future, and maybe, just maybe, some wild turkeys to call to each spring.
