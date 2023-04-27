Four Rivers Wildlife

Wild turkey brothers displaying for hens.

 Photo courtesy of the John Shirley

My prelude to Earth Week started with a raucous gobble luring me closer in the murky light of pre-dawn. After setting out a decoy on the field edge 100 yards from where the tom was roosting, I settled against a tree and let my camouflage do the rest. After a while I let off a few yelps and he responded immediately. 

He flew down and seemed a bit farther away, as they often do. Time moved on as he was likely busy dealing with his hens, but soon enough I heard a gobble that was much closer and I knew he was coming.