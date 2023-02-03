“Hear! hear!”, screamed the jay from a neighboring tree where I had heard a tittering for some time. “Winter has a concentrated and nutty kernel if you know where to look for it.”
- Henry David Thoreau
A biting northerly wind came blowing and forced me to tuck my face down toward my chest and close my eyes. The low groaning and creaking sounds of tree limbs straining under their heavy burden echoed all around me. Those noises were soon accompanied by the delicate tinkling of shattering shards of ice as they fell upon the forest floor but I grudgingly quickened my pace and barely glanced up. A walk in the crisp winter air always has a gift to share with the willing but I was struggling to figure out where to look for it.
What started out as a pleasant winter jaunt through the woods had turned into a bitter slog through a frozen nightmare. I tugged at the hood of my jacket and pulled it even tighter around my face. Nothing but thoughts of returning to the warmth of home filled my head until a familiar high-pitched call pierced the gloom.
I momentarily considered following the sound but that notion was quickly squashed when another blast of arctic air chilled me to the bone. At that moment, I did not care what kind of ‘concentrated and nutty kernel’ Thoreau’s winter had waiting for me. A second call rang out, though, and I reflexively turned toward the sky.
I struggled to locate the source of the shriek through a blinding glare but did manage to make out a large shadow soaring above the icy treetops. The frigid breeze battered my face while I searched for the American bald eagle that I knew was somewhere above me. Its cackling was growing louder. The eagle seemed to have become stationary so I stopped walking and began to scan the branches above.
There was a sudden change in my temperament as soon as I lifted my eyes toward the heavens. The scene laid out before me seemed to have morphed from drab and dreary to magical and miraculous. For the first time all day, I was actually enjoying my time in the wilderness.
Light bouncing off the ice-covered branches and twigs created a dazzling display as it filtered down to the forest floor. It was as if each offshoot was a diamond-encrusted scepter held by a royal tree. I knew the basic physics behind the separation of visible light into its different colors but the dispersion of colors as the sun’s light passed through a crystal-clear coating of ice was still mesmerizing.
While I wandered among the icy trees my pursuit of the eagle was completely forgotten. I pondered the elements that created such a glittering frozen wonderland. Just twenty-four hours earlier the forest was a seemingly lifeless brown and gray body that did little to spark the imagination but at that moment it was sparkling and almost regal in its silver adornment.
A red-capped downy woodpecker caught my eye as it worked to break through the thick layer of ice that encased the branches of a nearby tree. A unique set of atmospheric conditions is necessary to coat objects so thoroughly with ice. Winter precipitation can take a variety of forms but only freezing rain can create such a perfect glaze on everything it touches.
Precipitation often begins as snowflakes throughout the year. This happens because of the cold air temperature found at the altitude where many clouds develop. Warm air rises then cools rapidly and condenses to form snowflakes.
Temperature changes at different altitudes determine which kind of precipitation reaches the ground. Subtle fluctuations of just a few degrees as the precipitation falls to the ground can change the snowflakes to rain, sleet, graupel, or freezing rain.
Snowflakes hit the ground if the temperature remains below freezing throughout the entire journey. Snow can happen when temperatures are above 32 degrees Fahrenheit as long as the layer of warmer air near the surface is so shallow that the snowflakes do not melt. When air temperatures are above freezing the snow becomes wet and heavy while much colder conditions result in a dry powder.
The precipitation becomes sleet when snowflakes melt into raindrops while passing through a layer of warm air before hitting a sub-freezing wedge of air around 3,000 to 4,000 feet above the surface. This depth gives the droplets ample time to freeze into small pellets of ice as they fall before hitting the ground as sleet.
Graupel occurs less frequently than other forms of wintry precipitation and is often referred to by the term ‘snow pellets’. Graupel is formed when snowflakes become covered with a thin coat of ice as they pass through slight temperature changes on their way to the ground. Unlike sleet, graupel is soft and falls apart easily.
Freezing rain is the result of the perfect combination of a thick wedge of relatively low-lying warm air and a shallow layer of sub-freezing air. The snowflakes melt as they fall through the warm air and fall as raindrops. Rain then passes through the thin layer of cold air just above the surface of the Earth. These raindrops become supercooled in the cold air near the surface but do not have time to transform into snow or ice pellets before hitting the ground. This supercooled rain can then freeze when it makes contact with any surface.
Ice storms and freezing rain are most common in the Midwest, Northeast, and the Appalachian Mountains of the United States but also frequently occur in the South. Because freezing rain requires warm pockets of air, ice storms happen more often than any other form of winter weather. Storms even envelop areas as far south as Alabama, Florida, Texas, and Louisiana with ice.
While freezing rain can create stunningly beautiful winter landscapes it is the most destructive and deadly form of wintry precipitation. The resulting solid sheet of ice causes the most car accidents, injuries, and deaths in winter storms. People can navigate the difficulties of driving in snow and sleet but when the roads become icy it is nearly impossible to control a vehicle.
Another major threat with freezing rain is the accumulation of ice on trees, power lines, and buildings. The sheer weight of the ice can produce massive problems. Ice-laden trees can topple and destroy cars, houses, and other structures. Heavy ice often rips down power lines and infrastructure leading to crippling power outages. The most severe ice storms have the power to completely shut down large cities causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.
Devastation and destruction were the furthest things from my mind as I stood in the solitude of the forest admiring the magical element of ice. I marveled at the incredible shimmering sight of the sun’s rays dancing on the diamond-like glaze that seemed to cover everything in sight when a familiar call drew my attention. The American bald eagle I had been tracking earlier was perched above me basking in the glory of the day.
He looked down at me with an approving eye before turning to gaze out at the frozen gift from the crisp winter air. I watched as he took flight while calling down to me as if to remind me that I only need to know where to look for it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.