There are many time-honored traditions in the Senate, and one of the favorites is the Senate Page Program. Through the Senate Page Program, high school juniors and seniors in top academic standing are invited to apply for a position as a page for the Senate chamber. I want to encourage students in my district to consider applying as a daily page or Sunny Page for the remainder of the 2023 session, or full-time page for next year’s 2024 Legislative Session.

Daily Page Program: The program is an extension of the full-time Senate Page Program. This is for students between the ages of 12 and 18 who are either too young or can’t commit to being a full-time page. Pages generally have a Senate sponsor, typically the senator elected to their home district. Each page performs a valuable service for all senators and staff by delivering messages, running errands, copying material and delivering bills, just to name a few. During a normal day, there is a pool of pages working on the Senate floor.