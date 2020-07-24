The decision by the Kentucky Supreme Court blocking all lower court orders, including a lawsuit filed in Scott Circuit Court by Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Evans Orchard, on Gov. Beshear’s pandemic restrictions is good for all concerned.
Now, all the orders can be reviewed at once and in one place — appropriately the state’s highest court. The order also, for the moment, removes politics from efforts to curb the surging pandemic.
While it may appear at first as a setback for Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the truth is battling the governor over restrictions designed to protect people and possibly save lives is not a good look for Cameron. His timing is awful, and with Sunday’s number of confirmed cases nearing 1,000 making Cameron’s actions look more destructive than productive.
It may appear at first glance the Supreme Court’s decision was a victory for Beshear, but he should tone down the “I’m done with politics,” while being very political making personal attacks against anyone who may not share his viewpoints. To our knowledge Circuit Judge Jeremy Maddox has not issued a single order or even a word against Beshear’s restrictions — at least not publicly — yet Beshear felt compelled to drag his name into his beef with Quarles and fellow Circuit Judge Brian Privett who did issue a temporary restraining order against one of the governor’s edicts.
No one and no political party is clean in this, but you would think a pandemic that literally threatens every Kentuckian would be more than enough to encourage our leaders to bury the partisan axe and find a way to work together. Instead both sides appear petty at times and more interested in advancing agendas than anything else.
This pandemic is quickly getting out of control, so it is time everyone in Frankfort took a deep breath and found a way to work together. Whether he is legally bound to or not, Beshear should start including legislative leaders in the discussions surrounding his decisions, and frankly there should be more transparency in how those decisions are made. Beshear is obviously proud of his poll numbers which indicate most Kentuckians approve of his actions during the pandemic, but now he has an opportunity to really establish himself by reaching across the aisle. And in a crisis such as this, the more we work together the more likely and more quickly we can turn back this.
