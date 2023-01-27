As lawmakers prepare to reconvene the 2023 Regular Session, legislative committees are continuing to lay the framework for the legislation we will consider during the remaining 26 legislative days.

While the past several sessions have been consumed by major issues like the budget, tax reform, redistricting and the pandemic, this session provides legislators with an opportunity to address other areas and, hopefully, dig deep into issues that have plagued our state for far too long. In other words, we have laid the groundwork for a strong foundation and built a framework for opportunity. The time has come to make sure the fine details are in place.